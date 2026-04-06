Bravo Store Systems Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

"The secondhand economy is one of the fastest-growing retail segments in the world, and the retailers powering it deserve technology that keeps pace." — Tally Mack, CEO, Bravo Store Systems Post this

Bravo Store Systems, the all-in-one point-of-sale, compliance, and eCommerce platform for specialty retailers, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies list for 2026, ranking No. 4 in the Small and Mighty category, reserved for companies with 51 to 200 employees achieving outsized impact.

Fast Company recognized Bravo for introducing instant AI-based product identification, enabling secondhand retailers to photograph any item and instantly receive accurate market valuations. The recognition also highlights Bravo's acquisition of PawnMaster, its expansion into a full marketplace ecosystem, and the company's role powering an estimated 19 million secondhand transactions in 2025, up from 15 million the year prior, alongside 25% growth in its network of stores.

"The secondhand economy is one of the fastest-growing retail segments in the world, and the retailers powering it deserve technology that keeps pace," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems. "Being recognized by Fast Company validates what our team has been building: smarter tools that help small businesses compete, grow, and serve their communities."

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list is one of the most competitive and closely watched business rankings in the world. This year's list spans 720 honorees across 59 categories, evaluated by Fast Company's editors and writers on the basis of innovation, impact, timeliness, and relevance. The Small and Mighty designation specifically honors lean organizations that refuse to think small, delivering enterprise-scale innovation from focused, agile teams.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change, they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Bravo's 2025 innovations reflect the company's broader mission to modernize how secondhand retail operates. By pairing AI-powered valuation tools with an expanded marketplace of more than 1,600 additional secondhand retailers, Bravo has evolved from a software provider into the connective infrastructure of a growing resale economy projected to reach $367 billion in the apparel segment alone by 2029.

Bravo Store Systems powers more than 4,000 pawn shops, gun stores, shooting ranges, and buy/sell/trade retailers across the United States. Its all-in-one platform covers point-of-sale, ATF compliance, eCommerce, and customer management, built by people who have run stores like yours. Bravo is led by CEO Tally Mack, a fifth-generation specialty retailer. Plans start at $99 per month.

The full Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list is available at fastcompany.com. The Spring 2026 issue of Fast Company magazine is available on newsstands now.

About Bravo Store Systems Bravo Store Systems powers more than 4,000 pawn shops, gun stores, shooting ranges, and buy/sell/trade retailers across the United States. Its all-in-one platform covers point-of-sale, ATF compliance, eCommerce, and customer management, built by people who have run stores like yours. Bravo is led by CEO Tally Mack, a fifth-generation specialty retailer. Plans start at $99 per month. Learn more at bravostoresystems.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Goguen, Bravo Store Systems, 1 (888) 407-6287, [email protected], www.bravostoresystems.com

SOURCE Bravo Store Systems