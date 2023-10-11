Bravo Store Systems Partners with Credova to Offer Integrated Buy Now, Pay Later Payment Options

"Our mission has always been to empower our merchants with tools that drive sales and customer satisfaction. Integrating Credova's 'buy now, pay later' system is a significant step in that direction," said Tally Mack, Bravo CEO Tweet this

Bravo CEO Tally Mack commented on the integration, stating, "Our mission has always been to empower our merchants with tools that drive sales and customer satisfaction. Integrating Credova's 'buy now, pay later' system is a significant step in that direction. This new feature not only offers flexibility to shoppers but also presents an avenue for our merchants to nurture long-term customer relationships."

Kamron Davis, Chief Revenue Officer of Credova, added, "We're thrilled to join hands with Bravo Store Systems, aligning our visions of simplifying the shopping experience while building trust. At Credova, our systems are engineered to inspire loyalty. Through commitment to bringing innovative payment solutions to merchants and ecommerce providers, we're ensuring customers can shop with confidence and peace of mind."

The integration is now live, allowing all Bravo Store Systems merchants to enable the Credova Financing option effortlessly, bringing a world of benefits to both sellers and shoppers.

Schedule a demo to learn more about Bravo Stores Systems and its suite of products. Bravo customers interested in signing up for Credova can learn more here.

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,500 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers. For more information about Bravo Store Systems‥and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

About Credova

Credova is the leading outdoor recreation and sporting goods point-of-sale financing platform providing a buy now, pay later solution with multiple financing products. To learn more about Credova, please visit http://www.credova.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, [email protected], bravostoresystems.com

SOURCE Bravo Store Systems