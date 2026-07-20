Bravo Store Systems Partners with Entrupy So Pawnbrokers Never Buy a Fake Again

"With Entrupy, they can authenticate a designer bag, a luxury watch, or a pair of designer shoes from a smartphone, then add that certificate right to the item's listing in Bravo. That changes what a pawn shop can confidently buy and sell, said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems." Post this

Here is how it pays off on the floor:

On the way in. Before you lend or buy, authenticate the bag, the watch, or the pair of designer shoes. If it is fake, you know it before a single dollar leaves the drawer.

On the way out. The item is already verified. Staff upload the certificate image into Bravo, where it becomes part of the online listing, so buyers see the proof and pay full price without a second thought.

The secondhand luxury market is one of the fastest-growing corners of retail, and more of that inventory is landing on pawn and resale counters every year. High-end handbags, designer shoes, luxury watches, and other high-value pieces are crossing the counter in record numbers, and the money attached to them keeps climbing. But as resale has grown, so have the fakes. Counterfeits have become sophisticated enough to fool even a trained eye, which makes authentication more important than ever, especially ahead of a major purchase. Buyers feel it too. They want proof that a piece is authentic before they pay for it. Now pawnbrokers can give it to them.

"Our customers have wanted a simple way to prove a luxury item is real without buying expensive equipment or slowing down the counter," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems. "With Entrupy, they can authenticate a designer bag, a luxury watch, or a pair of designer shoes from a smartphone, then add that certificate right to the item's listing in Bravo. That changes what a pawn shop can confidently buy and sell."

"Pawn and resale businesses are increasingly handling high-value luxury goods, making fast, reliable authentication essential at the point of purchase," said Vidyuth Srinivasan, Co-Founder and CEO of Entrupy. "Our partnership with Bravo brings Entrupy's technology directly into the workflow pawnbrokers already use, helping their teams make more confident buying decisions, protecting their margins and gives customers clear proof of authenticity when those items are resold."

Exclusive for Pawnbrokers

Bravo is the only pawn point of sale partnered with Entrupy, and Bravo customers get a special discount when they sign up. No special device, just a smartphone. No cap on how many staff can use it. Sign-up, pricing, and support are handled directly by Entrupy.

What Bravo Customers Get

Every category, one app. Handbags, leather goods, footwear, and apparel, all authenticated from the same place.

Unlimited users, zero hardware. Any employee runs a check from a smartphone. No special device, no per-seat limit.

A verdict you can stand behind. Every check comes back with a certificate of authentication.

Proof buyers can see. Upload the certificate image into Bravo and it lives right on the item's eCommerce listing.

A Bravo-only discount. Special pricing for Bravo customers who sign up with Entrupy.

How to Get Started

This benefit is available now. Bravo customers sign up directly with Entrupy at entrupy.com, which handles setup, pricing, and ongoing support.

About Entrupy

Entrupy is a trusted leader in luxury goods authentication. Resellers, marketplaces, and retailers around the world use Entrupy to confirm that luxury handbags, leather goods, footwear, and apparel are real, with every check backed by a certificate of authentication. For more information, visit entrupy.com.

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the all-in-one point of sale built for pawn shops, FFL gun stores, jewelers, consignment and resale stores, and independent retailers. Since 2013, Bravo has helped thousands of stores work faster, stay compliant, and grow, with built-in compliance, integrated eCommerce, and access to luxury authentication through Entrupy. For more information, visit bravostoresystems.com.

Media Contact

Natalie Goguen, Bravo Store Systems, 1 7752470327, [email protected], www.bravostoresystems.com

SOURCE Bravo Store Systems