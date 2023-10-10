Bravo Store Systems Releases Multiple Gun Books, Tradeshow Mode, Repairs for Firearms, Firearm Friendly Flexible Payments and More

"Multiple integrated gun books, automated compliance emails, and tradeshow mode reflect our commitment to constant innovation that solves real pain points for our customers," said Tally Mack, Bravo CEO. Tweet this

Equipping firearms dealers for new regulations and easier transactions are central to this release. Highlights include:

Multiple bound book capabilities to log different types of firearm transactions

Automated emailing of ATF Form 3310s to the ATF and CLEO

Tradeshow mode for selling firearms away from the brick-and-mortar store

The update also introduces tools to drive retail performance through enhanced payments and customer engagement:

Gunsmithing features for simple tracking and billing of gun modifications

Flexible firearm financing options with Credova

Automated SMS loan reminders with Mobile Messenger

Split pawn and layaway convenience fees on MobilePawn

"Our customers' success is our top priority," said Kristy Bauer, Head of Product at Bravo. "We pack our product releases with the tools and capabilities our customers need to operate more efficiently, safely, and profitably. And we're just getting started - even more robust enhancements are coming down the pike."

Learn more about Bravo's 3.0.7 October 2023 release by watching Bravo's on-demand release webinar.

Schedule a demo to learn more about Bravo Stores Systems and its suite of products.

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,500 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Store Systems‥and the full suite of products,‥visit‥bravostoresystems.com.‥

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, [email protected], bravostoresystems.com

SOURCE Bravo Store Systems