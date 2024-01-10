Bravo Store Systems Unveils Groundbreaking Predictive Pricing in Bravo Point of Sale

By harnessing the power of sophisticated (AI) and implementing robust algorithms, we've created a tool that empowers small businesses to make strategic decisions with confidence. - Mike Wishart, Head of IT Post this

Mike Wishart, Head of IT at Bravo, expressed his enthusiasm about this groundbreaking release, saying, "Our dedicated team of data scientists and analysts has been working on the development of the Predictive Pricing Estimator for months. By harnessing the power of sophisticated (AI) and implementing robust algorithms, we've created a tool that empowers small businesses to make strategic decisions with confidence. This innovation aligns with Bravo's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers."

Key features of Bravo's Predictive Pricing Estimator include:

1. Future Value Projections: The tool provides accurate predictions of an item's future value, enabling businesses to plan and strategize accordingly.

2. Smart Decision-Making: Small businesses can now make informed choices on loans and purchases, avoiding overpayment for products that may depreciate in the future.

3. Optimized Investments: The Predictive Pricing Estimator ensures that businesses get the most value for their investments by aligning current decisions with future market trends.

Bravo invites small businesses to embrace this transformative tool and take control of their financial decisions. With the Predictive Pricing Estimator, the future of business planning is now at your fingertips.

Predictive Pricing is built-in to Bravo Point of Sale and available to any Bravo customer using the Hard Goods Estimator.

About Bravo Store Systems:

Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,500 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo ends duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Store Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, rachelm@bravostoresystems.com, bravostoresystems.com

