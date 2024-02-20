Bravo Store Systems Unveils Innovative AI Assistant, Mobile App Store Finder, ATF Compliance Enhancements & Dozens of User Experience Enhancements for Specialty Retailers

"Our customers' success is paramount," said Tally Mack, Bravo CEO. "With AI-driven intelligence, expanded mobile app capabilities, and features that optimize daily workflows, Bravo's latest release gives retailers advanced tools to streamline operations, boost productivity, and fuel growth." Post this

Key highlights of Bravo's February 2024 release include:

Judy - Bravo's New AI Assistant:

Natural language AI chatbot built into Bravo Point of Sale

Provides quick answers, is multi-lingual and assists with daily support questions

Leverages leading-edge conversational AI technology

New Mobile App Capabilities:

Store finder feature allows consumers to geolocate nearest store

Consumers can start conversions, shop store inventory or initiate a loan

Store finder will expand customer base of retailers using Bravo

ATF Compliance & Operational Enhancements:

Manager approval required for duplicate firearm serial numbers

Reactivate suspended layaway transactions with a click

New multi-payment options for redemptions & renewals

View parent category names to easily navigate product taxonomy

Productivity & Reporting Tools:

Bravo Business Dashboard for powerful custom reporting

Integrated electronic jewelry scale for automated A&D updates

Easy Cash Drawer System for secure and convenient cash handling

New history lookback reports for PawnMaster customers who convert to Bravo

Compatibility with new Go Dex Printer models

"From our new AI assistant to added mobility and smart workflow tools, Bravo's February 2024 release delivers innovations across the board to make running a specialty retail business simpler and smarter," said Kristy Bauer, Head of Product at Bravo. "We're thrilled to equip our customers with these groundbreaking capabilities to drive efficiency and accelerate growth."

New features and functionality are available to Bravo customers immediately.

Learn more about Bravo's February 2024 release by watching Bravo's on-demand release webinar.

Schedule a demo to learn more about Bravo Stores Systems and its suite of products.

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,500 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Store Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, rachelm@bravostoresystems.com, bravostoresystems.com

