Bravo Store Systems Unveils Innovative AI Assistant, Mobile App Store Finder, ATF Compliance Enhancements & Dozens of User Experience Enhancements for Specialty Retailers

Bravo's newest product release includes major enhancements that make customer service faster, new customer acquisition easier, improve ATF compliance, and optimize pawnshop and gun store operations.
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravo Store Systems, the leading all-in-one software provider for gun stores, pawnshops, and specialty retailers, today announced the availability of its powerful new February 2024 software updates. The release arms customers with an AI-powered assistant, enhanced mobile functionality to reach new customers, and a suite of features designed to make business operations faster, smarter, and more efficient.
"Our customers' success is paramount, which is why we continue innovating to deliver solutions tailored to their unique needs," said Tally Mack, CEO of Bravo Store Systems. "With AI-driven intelligence, expanded mobile app capabilities, and features that optimize daily workflows, Bravo's February 2024 product release elevates our software to new heights - giving retailers advanced tools to streamline operations, boost productivity, and fuel growth."
Key highlights of Bravo's February 2024 release include:
Judy - Bravo's New AI Assistant:
- Natural language AI chatbot built into Bravo Point of Sale
- Provides quick answers, is multi-lingual and assists with daily support questions
- Leverages leading-edge conversational AI technology
New Mobile App Capabilities:
- Store finder feature allows consumers to geolocate nearest store
- Consumers can start conversions, shop store inventory or initiate a loan
- Store finder will expand customer base of retailers using Bravo
ATF Compliance & Operational Enhancements:
- Manager approval required for duplicate firearm serial numbers
- Reactivate suspended layaway transactions with a click
- New multi-payment options for redemptions & renewals
- View parent category names to easily navigate product taxonomy
Productivity & Reporting Tools:
- Bravo Business Dashboard for powerful custom reporting
- Integrated electronic jewelry scale for automated A&D updates
- Easy Cash Drawer System for secure and convenient cash handling
- New history lookback reports for PawnMaster customers who convert to Bravo
- Compatibility with new Go Dex Printer models
"From our new AI assistant to added mobility and smart workflow tools, Bravo's February 2024 release delivers innovations across the board to make running a specialty retail business simpler and smarter," said Kristy Bauer, Head of Product at Bravo. "We're thrilled to equip our customers with these groundbreaking capabilities to drive efficiency and accelerate growth."
New features and functionality are available to Bravo customers immediately.
Learn more about Bravo's February 2024 release by watching Bravo's on-demand release webinar.
Schedule a demo to learn more about Bravo Stores Systems and its suite of products.
About Bravo Store Systems
Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.
Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,500 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.
For more information about Bravo Store Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.
Media Contact
Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, rachelm@bravostoresystems.com, bravostoresystems.com
SOURCE Bravo Store Systems
Share this article