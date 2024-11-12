Bravo Store Systems Wins the Fall 2024 Top Performer Award in Point of Sale from SourceForge

We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge - Tally Mack, Bravo CEO Post this

To win the Fall 2024 Top Performer award, each award recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Bravo Store Sytems delivers to customers.

"At Bravo, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Fall 2024 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we're happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge," said Tally Mack, Bravo CEO.

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the leading software provider for pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and other specialty retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.

Media Contact

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems, 8438700205, [email protected], bravostoresystems.com

