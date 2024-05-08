Bravo Store Systems Wins The Spring 2024 Top Performer Award In Point Of Sale Category From SourceForge

We wake up every day committed to developing the industry's best, most relevant point of sale products for specialty retailers, and we're truly grateful to be a part of our customers' success. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge. - Tally Mack, Bravo CEO. Post this

To win the Spring 2024 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Bravo delivers to customers.

"We're excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2024 Top Performer Award in the point of sale category," said Tally Mack, Bravo CEO. "We wake up every day committed to developing the industry's best, most relevant point of sale products for specialty retailers, and we're truly grateful to be a part of our customers' success. We're honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge."

About Bravo Store Systems

Bravo Store Systems is the first all-in-one software provider for specialty retailers including pawnshops, gun stores, buy/sell stores and secondhand retailers. Bravo Store Systems' all-in-one software platform natively integrates all business operations, including Point of Sale, eCommerce marketplaces, mobile apps, a built-in estimator for evaluating secondhand goods, text messaging, payment processing, and deep reporting. Bravo also provides E4473, E4473 Cloud Storage and A&D book all integrated into the same system.

Bravo solutions are used by more than 1,500 customers, are fully compliant with state and federal regulations and run with 100% uptime. Bravo eliminates duplicate entry between multiple systems, reduces the risk of human error and violations, automates manual and administrative work and provides near immediate return on investment for customers.

For more information about Bravo Store Systems and the full suite of products, visit bravostoresystems.com.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

Rachel Mooneyhan, Bravo Store Systems

