Bravo Target Safety Announces Acquisition of EHS Partnerships

Acquisition integrates complementary services that diversify and strengthen Bravo Target Safety's market reach

CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravo Target Safety (Bravo), a national leader in industrial safety services, today announced the acquisition of EHS Partnerships (EHSp), a full-service environmental and occupational health and safety (EHS/OH&S) firm.

EHSp presented an ideal acquisition target for Bravo thanks to the exceptional complementary nature of its services. Bravo's expertise lies in the provision of highly trained safety personnel, and the latest in industrial equipment and technology solutions. Added to this value chain are EHSp's areas of specialization: industrial hygiene and hazardous materials – engineering controls that isolate workers from risk. The new integrated service offering is more comprehensive and allows Bravo to extend its market reach.

Effective immediately, EHSp's 50 professionals across Canada are joining the Bravo team.

"EHSp's expertise perfectly complements Bravo's specialization in field services," says Kevin O'Brien, CEO, Bravo. "This acquisition unites our areas of expertise to create a stronger total offering. By enhancing and diversifying our services, we will be able to sell into our existing customer base while pursuing new opportunities."

"This is a very good fit," continues Glyn Jones, Co-Founder EHSp and General Manager of Bravo's new EHS business unit. "Together, we will be able to offer a greater range of services to existing and prospective customers. Additionally, our corporate cultures are aligned and we already service a number of common customers."

"Only about half of EHSp's legacy business is in the energy sector. So, this acquisition gives us unprecedented access to new and untapped markets. For example, we will now have a physical presence in Ottawa and Winnipeg, which facilitates business development with the federal government and new manufacturing customers. Simply put, together, we are a stronger team," concludes Kevin O'Brien.

About Bravo Target Safety

Bravo Target Safety is a private Canadian company that has grown to become a national leader in industrial safety services. Dedicated to the highest industry standards, Bravo Target Safety develops strong leaders, provides industry-leading training, and invests in the latest technology and equipment. Headquartered in Calgary, Bravo Target Safety has facilities in Leduc, Lloydminster, Fort McMurray, Bonnyville, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa. For more information, please visit http://bravotarget.ca/.

