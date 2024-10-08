Bravo Target Safety Announces Strategic Partnership with Proveo

Partnership unites expertise in industrial safety and confined space management to enrich service offering

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bravo Target Safety (Bravo), a national leader in industrial safety services, today announced a strategic partnership with Proveo, the leading provider of proprietary remote confined space management (RCSM) systems and services.

Proveo is an ideal partner for Bravo because of the complementary nature of the two companies' services. Bravo's expertise lies in the provision of highly trained safety personnel, the latest in industrial equipment and technology solutions, industrial hygiene, and safety consulting services. Proveo is the leading provider of RCSM and ventilation systems offering remote monitoring, air quality control, thermal imaging and climate control for confined spaces.

Proveo's new proprietary equipment units are the lightest and smallest on the market, which significantly accelerates deployment. The company also has the largest fleet of RCSM and ventilation equipment available in Canada.

Going forward, the two companies will cross-market their respective services and jointly bid on projects. Collectively, the new partners will be able to assess any confined space work and provide the most efficient safety solutions to customers.

"Proveo's RCSM expertise perfectly complements our established services," says Kevin O'Brien, CEO, Bravo. "We have worked with the Proveo team numerous times in the past and know that our corporate cultures align exceptionally well. We share twin commitments to customer-first service and the primacy of worker safety. This partnership formalizes and elevates our well-established ability to work together. We look forward to collaborating for the benefit of our shared customers."

"Partnering with Bravo is a great fit for Proveo," says Jeff Strank, CEO, Proveo. "Our proprietary technologies and services are already used by some of the biggest exploration and production (E&P) companies in the energy sector. Working with Bravo further extends our reach and contributes to our growth across sectors in Canada and beyond."

About Bravo Target Safety

Bravo Target Safety is a private Canadian company that has grown to become a national leader in industrial safety services. Dedicated to the highest industry standards, Bravo Target Safety develops strong leaders, provides industry-leading training, and invests in the latest technology and equipment. Headquartered in Calgary, Bravo Target Safety has facilities in Leduc, Lloydminster, Fort McMurray, Bonnyville, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Ottawa. For more information, please visit http://bravotarget.ca/.

About Proveo

Headquartered in Edmonton with operations in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Proveo is the leading provider of proprietary remote confined space management (RCSM) systems and services. Proveo is a proudly Indigenous-owned company. For more information, please visit https://proveocanada.com/

