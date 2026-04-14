Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 23 Winner Takes the Spotlight at Hotel Jerome's Epicurean Passport Weekend

Hotel Jerome presents a one-night-only dinner on Saturday, June 20, with the Season 23 winner of Bravo's "Top Chef". Post this

The Winner's Table will take place on Saturday, June 20, in the elegant surroundings of Prospect at Hotel Jerome. The evening begins with a reception, followed by a thoughtfully curated multi-course dinner showcasing the chef's signature creations, complemented by expertly paired wines and cocktails. The identity of the Season 23 "Top Chef" winner will be revealed following the season finale, airing Monday, June 8 at 9:30pm ET/PT on Bravo, with the dinner marking one of the first opportunities to experience the chef's award-winning cuisine.

"The Epicurean Passport Weekend is designed to spotlight extraordinary culinary talent in an intimate and engaging way," says Stephane Lacroix, General Manager of Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection. "This year's program introduces a dynamic new element through our collaboration with Bravo's "Top Chef", offering a rare opportunity to experience the winning chef's cuisine beyond the show in an intimate setting."

With Epicurean Passport Weekend, Hotel Jerome continues to position Aspen at the forefront of the global culinary conversation, offering both visitors and locals the chance to indulge in a transformative, one-of-a-kind dining experiences.

Tickets can be reserved here.

About Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection

Located in the heart of Aspen, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Collection, is one of the great hotels of the American West. The 137-year-old historic landmark, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, offers luxurious, contemporary accommodations and modern amenities that pay homage to the property's iconic mountain spirit. The hotel's two luxurious Residential Penthouses offer everything from private elevator entrances to spectacular mountain views. Sophisticated amenities include the legendary J-Bar, lauded as an Aspen institution; Michelin Guide-recommended Prospect; the après-ski favorite, the Living Room bar and lounge; the sultry underground speakeasy, Bad Harriet; the award-winning Yarrow spa; state-of-the-art fitness facilities; a ski concierge; and a heated outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking Aspen Mountain.

For more information: auberge.com/hotel-jerome

Follow Hotel Jerome on Facebook and Instagram @HotelJeromeAuberge

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

About Bravo / Top Chef

Now in its landmark 20th year, Bravo's Emmy, James Beard and Critics' Choice Award-winning series Top Chef is back for Season 23 airing Monday nights on Bravo and next day on Peacock. Host Kristen Kish, head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons welcome 15 rising chefs as they face high-pressure challenges across Charlotte, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina, all vying for the ultimate title of Top Chef. The chefs must showcase their culinary expertise, originality, and endurance as they face off in high-stakes challenges showcasing the regional history, diverse cultural flavors, and rich agricultural bounty across the Carolinas. Throughout the competition series, the judges are joined by an esteemed culinary panel of guest judges, Top Chef alumni and notable diners.

Media Contact:

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lizzy Cook, Murphy O'Brien, 1 (310) 453-2539, [email protected], auberge.com

SOURCE Bravo / Top Chef