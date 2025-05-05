Brazen Animation Levels Up with New 'Brazen Games' Division

Brazen Animation, a Dallas-based studio renowned for its bold storytelling, has launched Brazen Games, a new division focused on creating original IP and immersive gaming experiences, including an unannounced platformer and a 2025 title based on The Green Ember book series.

DALLAS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brazen Animation, the Dallas-based studio known for its bold storytelling and high-quality artistry, is officially expanding into the world of interactive entertainment with the launch of its new division: Brazen Games. Building on a legacy of crafting visually stunning worlds and emotionally resonant stories, Brazen Games will focus on creating original IP, collaborating with industry partners, and developing unforgettable gaming experiences that embody the studio's signature spirit - bold, innovative, and story-first.

"For years, we've been pushing the boundaries of animated storytelling," said Bryan Engram, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Brazen Animation. "We have worked with world-class gaming clients over the past decade at Brazen Animation. From there Brazen Games is our next natural chapter, a chance to forge new worlds where players don't just watch the story unfold…they live it."

Brazen Games builds on the studio's decade-long experience collaborating with leading gaming clients, aligning creative exploration with full-scale game development. Importantly, Brazen Animation's leadership, team, and creative ethos remain unchanged. The leadership team will continue to guide the studio's overall vision, while its multidisciplinary team of artists, designers, and technologists, the same talent behind Brazen Animation's acclaimed animated projects, will now lead bold new ventures in gaming as well.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the studio. Brazen is currently self-developing an unannounced platformer, an original title that blends dynamic animation and gameplay with Brazen's signature narrative depth. Additionally, with the establishment of Brazen Games, the studio is actively developing a beautiful, end-to-end gaming experience designed to push the bestselling book series, The Green Ember, into bold new realms of immersive storytelling and gameplay. This title is expected to launch in 2025.

Powering these ambitious ventures are strategic leadership hires. Ben Sanders, with a background that spans Disney Imagineering, NASA, and Amazon AWS, joins as Head of Technology, bringing expertise in cloud infrastructure, software development, and AI-driven innovation. Brock Starkweather, formerly with Ubisoft, joined in 2024 as Head of Business Development, leveraging his experience in global partnerships to drive original IP and cross-platform collaborations.

"Our mission has always been to create work that connects deeply with audiences, whether through animation or gaming," Engram continued. "At Brazen, storytelling has always been our foundation, but our talented tech team ensures we can now build rich, interactive experiences as well. We're excited to show the full range of what we can deliver to the gaming world."

Brazen Animation will continue its award-winning work across film, television, advertising, and mixed media, while Brazen Games pioneers exciting new adventures in the interactive entertainment space. Stay tuned for updates on Brazen's bold journey into gaming.

ABOUT BRAZEN ANIMATION

Brazen Animation is an audacious gathering of artists, innovators, and creators. We are here to tell transcendent stories that endure for ages. Through our cutting edge technology, bold visuals, and character driven stories, we set ourselves apart as we strive to be unique, purpose driven, and unabashedly brazen. Our company exists to push the limits of animation, redefine creative storytelling, and encourage people to pursue greatness. Brazen has produced animation for a wide range of clients, including Dreamworks, Warner Bros, Amazon MGM, Fox, Riot Games, Epic Games, EA, Blizzard, Microsoft Games, and Wizards of the Coast. For more information on Brazen Animation, please visit brazenanimation.com

