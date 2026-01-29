Brazil Expands Biofuels Industry with new E2G Ethanol Plants - and Penetron Concrete Protection

All four of the Raizen projects were faced with a short construction schedule and rigorous performance expectations for the waterproofing solution. The Penetron System met all expectations and helped keep construction on schedule. Post this

"Applying modern equipment, state-of-the-art technology, and tapping into Brazil's cheap and abundant sugarcane-waste (bagasse), Raízen exploits a renewable energy source to provide heat and power to the domestic market," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "The company has essentially created the world's first sustainable biofuels economy and continues to optimize this technology."

A 'seal of approval' was recently issued by the USA, where the EPA designated Brazilian sugarcane ethanol as an advanced biofuel thanks to its 61% reduction of total life cycle greenhouse gas emissions.

Raízen is the only industrial scale producer of second-generation ethanol (E2G) fuel with the world's only network of cellulosic ethanol plants. Since the launch of the first E2G plant in 2014, the company continues to expand its renewable solutions portfolio today. The most recent launches of 2nd-generation ethanol (E2G) plants across southern Brazil include the following locations:

Vale do Rosário Bioenergy Park, Morro Agudo, São Paulo – annual production of cellulosic ethanol is expected to be about 82 million liters, with an investment of roughly R$ 1.2 billion (US$228 million). Construction used approximately 27,000 m³ of concrete for the extensive foundation works and structural assembly.

Univalem Bioenergy Park, Valparaíso (SP) – designed for an annual production of around 82 million liters, cost: R$ 1 billion (US$190 million) with a similar amount of concrete poured.

Bonfim Bioenergy Park, Guariba (SP) – annual production of ca. 82 million liters, with an investment of roughly R$ 1.2 billion (US$228 million).

Barra Bonita (SP) – follows the same design and capacity model as Raízen's other E2G projects, helping standardize technology deployment and reduce costs.

The implementation of a standardized design for all four E2G plants helps reduce costs, shorten construction timelines – and also help to accelerate the rollout of another 20 second-generation ethanol plants planned for completion by 2030.

The Penetron System, a suite of crystalline waterproofing products, was specified by the project architect to protect each Raízen E2G plant's concrete structures from the aggressive environment of the sugarcane-ethanol conversion process. The concrete mix for the plant foundations and equipment floor structures was treated with PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture. The retaining tanks, water reservoirs, and cooling towers were protected with a topical application of PENETRON, a crystalline cementitious material. Structural cracks were permanently sealed with PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout.

"All four of the Raizen projects were faced with a short construction schedule and rigorous performance expectations for the waterproofing solution," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "The Penetron System met all expectations and helped keep construction on schedule."

