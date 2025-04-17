Brazilian Export Hub Taps the Penetron System to Ensure Durable Concrete Structures

Finally, cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete are automatically self-healed by PENETRON, resulting in permanent concrete protection. Post this

The Aratú Port facilities are an essential lynchpin of this industrial center, with a constant traffic of fertilizer, bulk mineral and agricultural (soy and corn) export shipments. The new ATU-12 terminal began operating at full capacity in November 2024 and the ATU-18 terminal was completed in April 2025.

"Originally constructed almost 50 years ago, the Port of Aratú looks much different now after completion of the second and final phase of construction," says Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "Today, Aratú is equal to many of the world's leading seaports in terms of cargo handling capacity and productivity."

Under new ownership since 2022, the ATU-12 and ATU-18 terminals in Aratú have undergone a comprehensive range of improvements and modernization, including a new berth, structural renovations, and new facility buildings. The new terminals' productivity will now jump from 300 to 2,000 tons per hour in each berth, and handling capacity is expected to increase from 2 million to 12.5 million tons per year.

During the planning phase of the Aratú project, Adriano Fortes, the project architect, noted the quayside concrete structures and the new port terminals would require an especially durable waterproofing solution to protect the new facility from constant exposure to seawater and the resulting chloride penetration – a major cause of concrete deterioration. Penetron Brazil was asked to provide a durable concrete waterproofing solution.

"After reviewing the concrete waterproofing specifications, PENETRON, a crystalline topical material, was applied to the new port structures," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "With its proven durability and relatively simple application, it was the best choice for Aratú."

Applied as a slurry across 18,000 m2 (198,000 ft2) of prepared concrete surfaces, PENETRON creates a waterproof barrier to any further chloride ion penetration to prevent the onset of corrosion of the embedded steel. In the presence of moisture, PENETRON penetrates deeply into the concrete matrix. The ensuing chemical reaction fills microcracks, pores, and capillaries with an insoluble crystalline formation, which prevents water and water-borne chemicals from entering, even under high hydrostatic pressure.

"Finally, cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete are automatically self-healed by PENETRON, resulting in permanent concrete protection," concludes Cláudio Neves Ourives.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.

