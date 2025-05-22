Brazilian Petrochemical Giant Opts for Penetron System to Secure Firefighting Tank

The customer was very happy with the results, thanks to our comprehensive suite of waterproofing products to ensure watertightness, and our technical support from design to execution and post-work. Post this

"With their ability to soften to a liquid in high heat, and then harden again when cooled, thermoplastic resins can be molded into a variety of shapes and structures, most often in injection molding processes," explains Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil. "They are found in a vast range of applications, anything from rope, machine screws, gear wheels, windows, signs, even medicine… and on and on. There's a useful thermoplastic for virtually any industry!"

The Braskem plant in Mauá (Santo André), located in the metropolitan area of São Paulo, was previously unable to maintain a reliable water supply to ensure the security of the facility. As a result, the company contracted with Aquapolo to buy water from a water treatment plant 17 km away for use in production and firefighting. To store the necessary amount of water to cover any fire emergency situation, a 25-million-liter (6.6-million-gallons) concrete water tank was needed on-site at the Mauá site.

"When Penetron Brazil was asked to provide a durable concrete waterproofing solution for the tank, the main challenge turned out to be the Braskem engineering team in charge of the $17 million project," adds Cláudio Neves Ourives. "Already familiar with traditional membrane systems used to protect concrete structures from exposure to water and moisture, they were initially unsure an integral crystalline admixture was the solution."

Beyond the cost advantages of easy installation and low maintenance of PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete when compared to a membrane system, the location of the water tank inside a manufacturing plant using highly flammable products and the requirements for a sustainable and heat-resistant solution convinced the engineers that Penetron had the right idea.

PENETRON ADMIX was added to over 4,300 m3 (5,600 yds3) of concrete mix for the massive 80 x 50 x 10 m-high (260 x 165 x 33 ft-high) tank. The construction joints were permanently sealed with PENEBAR SW-55 waterstop strips; tie holes were sealed with PENETRON, a topically applied crystalline material, and PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline repair grout.

"The customer was very happy with the results, thanks to our comprehensive suite of waterproofing products to ensure watertightness, and our technical support from design to execution and post-work," concludes Cláudio Neves Ourives.

