Brazilian Water Park Counts on PENETRON ADMIX for Durable - and Robustly Waterproof - Concrete Structures

Spanning an area of 30,000 m² (7.575 acres), the water park offers a diverse range of aquatic attractions, including a wave pool, a lazy river for canoeing, and various water slides. Designed by Vidal Arquitetura, the park also features a dance hall with a fireplace, bungalows for relaxation, water geysers, and a replica of a caravel sailing ship as its central theme.

Cláudio Neves Ourives, CEO and Managing Partner of Penetron Brazil, emphasized the challenges faced by concrete structures in water parks: "The many concrete structures found in water parks like Acqua Vale Water Park are constantly exposed not only to water, but also to chemical agents used to keep the water clean. An integral solution is needed because water, waterborne chemicals, and contaminants can penetrate concrete mainly through capillary absorption and hydrostatic pressure."

PENETRON ADMIX, easily added to the concrete mix during batching, utilizes crystalline technology to enable concrete structures to resist the penetration of water and chemicals, even under hydrostatic pressure.

"PENETRON ADMIX has proven to be an effective concrete waterproofing solution in numerous water parks both in Brazil and internationally," added Cláudio Neves Ourives. "At Acqua Vale Water Park, it was used to treat the concrete for all the pools, including the wave pool, the lazy river, and the concrete support structures of the water slides."

In addition, PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips were installed to permanently seal all construction joints.

"The active properties of PENETRON ADMIX remain effective throughout the lifespan of the structure, providing self-healing capabilities for cracks that may form over time," concluded Cláudio Neves Ourives.

