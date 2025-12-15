Brda Electric Florida Earns Angi's 2025 Super Service Award

"We are humbled by this recognition and grateful for our customers who trusted us, we're committed to safety, craftsmanship, and clear communication—from the first call to the final walkthrough. Thank you to every homeowner who trusted us and took the time to leave a review." Post this

Since its introduction in 1999, Angi's Super Service Award has recognized top‑rated pros across the platform. For the 2025 program, companies were evaluated on reviews submitted between November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2025, and winners met stringent criteria, including:

Maintaining at least a 4.5‑star current and lifetime rating, and

Remaining in good standing with Angi's verification and screening.

Customers most often cite Brda Electric for professionalism, punctuality, tidy job sites, and transparent pricing. The Florida team provides a full range of residential electrical services, including repairs and troubleshooting, battery backup, panel upgrades, lighting design and installation, EV charging solutions, and safety inspections.

"We're a people‑first company, and this recognition validates the way our team shows up—respecting your time, your home, and your budget," said Zach.

Florida homeowners can request service at www.brdaelectric.com/tampa or call (727) 217-6381.

About Brda Electric Florida

Brda Electric Florida is a residential electrical contractor focused on safe, high‑quality work and clear communication. From small fixes to major upgrades, our licensed professionals deliver neat, code‑compliant installations with upfront recommendations and pricing. We proudly serve Tampa, Clearwater, and St. Petersburg, Florida. Learn more at www.brdaelectric.com/tampa.

