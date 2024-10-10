Brda Electric Proudly Joins the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Brda Electric was recognized by the 2024 Inc. 5000 in four separate categories, highlighting their impressive 35-year growth and impact in a competitive market.
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brda Electric, a premier provider of residential and commercial electrical services across Missouri and Illinois, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranking at number 4251 overall, Brda Electric also achieved placements as the 35th fastest-growing company in St. Louis, the 278th in the construction sector, and the 51st in Missouri.
"We are extraordinarily proud to be recognized by Inc. 5000 among such notable companies," says Zach Brda, CEO of Brda Electric. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team and our commitment to ensuring the highest level of service for our clients."
For the past 35 years, Brda Electric has consistently raised the bar in the electrical services market, driving innovation and maintaining an unyielding focus on customer satisfaction. This dedication has garnered the company a reputation for reliability and superior quality, making Brda a trusted partner for residential and commercial electrical needs across St. Louis and beyond.
"Being ranked 35th in St. Louis and 278th in the construction sector nationwide is particularly gratifying," adds Zach Brda. "It underscores our growth and impact in a competitive market, and we are excited about the future and continuing to serve our community with excellence."
The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period, highlighting those that have proven their ability to expand and thrive in challenging economic environments. This prestigious recognition of Brda Electric's growth trajectory affirms its strategic vision and robust solutions.
Brda Electric extends its sincere gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, and the greater St. Louis community for their continued support.
For more information about Brda Electric and its comprehensive range of electrical services, visit their website.
Zach Brda, Brda Electric, 1 636-200-8341, [email protected], https://www.brdaelectric.com/
