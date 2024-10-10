Brda Electric Proudly Joins the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranking at number 4251 overall, Brda Electric was also recognized as the 35th fastest-growing company in St. Louis, the 278th in the construction sector, and the 51st in Missouri. Post this

For the past 35 years, Brda Electric has consistently raised the bar in the electrical services market, driving innovation and maintaining an unyielding focus on customer satisfaction. This dedication has garnered the company a reputation for reliability and superior quality, making Brda a trusted partner for residential and commercial electrical needs across St. Louis and beyond.

"Being ranked 35th in St. Louis and 278th in the construction sector nationwide is particularly gratifying," adds Zach Brda. "It underscores our growth and impact in a competitive market, and we are excited about the future and continuing to serve our community with excellence."

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period, highlighting those that have proven their ability to expand and thrive in challenging economic environments. This prestigious recognition of Brda Electric's growth trajectory affirms its strategic vision and robust solutions.

Brda Electric extends its sincere gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated employees, and the greater St. Louis community for their continued support.

