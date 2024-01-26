Break the Winter Blues at Capital Hilton with Special Events and Programming

Enjoy activities throughout the wintertime with performances by local magician, a Mardi Gras Day themed beverage tasting, and more!

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This winter, Capital Hilton is delighted to announce a series of seasonal activations designed to swap out the winter blues for evenings filled with magic, mentalism, comedy and libations.

Mind-Bending Performances by Brian Curry

Enjoy Saturday night magic in the city, with performances by magician and mentalist, Brian Curry. His show, "The Good Liar" is a gasp-per-minute, interactive, mentalist show, unlike any other show in the city and perfect for a night out with friends or date night. Curry has been named "DC's Most Honest Con Man" and is a "Best of DC" winner. Tickets can be purchased for $50 per person at https://www.agoodliar.com/tickets

Upcoming Performances:

Saturday, February 3 – 5:00 & 8:00PM

Saturday, February 10 – 5:00 & 8:00PM

Saturday February 17 – 5:00 & 8:00PM

Saturday, March 2 – 8:00PM

Mardi Gras Beverage Tasting

Guests and locals alike are invited to visit Capital Hilton on February 10 for a Mardi Gras themed cocktail and wine tasting, outside the Statler Lounge from 6:00-7:30PM. Guests can sample a featured red, white, and a cocktail before or after Brian Curry's performances!

Food and Beverage Programming

In The Statler Lounge, guests can enjoy featured beverages through the winter season, crafted with products from companies committed to sustainability: Davis Bynum Pinot Noir; the Garibaldi, with Patron Silver Tequila, Campari, and Orange Juice; and the Lillet Spritz, with Belvedere Organic Vodka, creme de cacao, Lillet Blanc, Prosecco, and Chocolate Bitters.

Capital Hilton is located at 1001 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. For reservations, guests can visit capitalhilton.com or call +1 (202) 393-1000.

About Capital Hilton

Opened in 1943 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Capital Hilton has a proud tradition of welcoming the world's travelers to Washington, DC for 80 years. The Capital Hilton has had the honor of hosting presidents, dignitaries, and countless notable leaders alike and is a Historic Hotels of America member hotel. Located two blocks from the White House and National Mall, the hotel is central to top attractions, shopping, dining, museums and historic sites.

