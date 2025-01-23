Breaking Barriers and Records: Marine Veteran Barrington Scott Sets Guinness World Record for Fastest Scuba Dive Across Seven Continents

Marine veteran Barrington Scott has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to scuba dive on all seven continents, completing the feat in just 19 days, 19 hours, and 40 minutes. A passionate advocate for exploration and representation, Scott's achievement highlights his commitment to inspiring others, especially within the Black community, to embrace adventure and the underwater world.
ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barrington Scott, also known as BJ, has made history as the Guinness World Record holder for the fastest time to scuba dive on all seven continents. Scott has solidified his place in the annals of diving and adventure history by completing this monumental feat in just 19 days, 19 hours, and 40 minutes between November 13 and December 3, 2024.
Scott, a Marine veteran, culinary-trained chef, author, accomplished photographer, and master scuba diving trainer, has traveled to 35+ countries and lived in three. He now spends most of his time in Thailand, immersing himself in its culture, natural beauty, and vibrant diving opportunities. His journey toward this record-breaking achievement began with a passion for discovery cultivated in the Bronx, where he grew up fascinated by the world's beauty through shows like National Geographic and The Discovery Channel.
"Setting this record is more than a personal accomplishment," said Scott. "It's a testament to resilience, exploration, and the beauty of our planet's underwater world. I hope this inspires others—especially within the Black community—to embrace watersports and adventure."
A Journey Fueled by Resilience and Passion
Scott's path to this record was shaped by a lifetime of challenges and triumphs. After spending time in foster care and completing a military deployment to Afghanistan, he found healing and purpose through his love of scuba diving. His diving journey began in 2015 in the Bahamas, and he became a master scuba instructor three years ago.
Breaking Barriers and Creating Representation
Scott's accomplishment goes beyond the record. As a passionate advocate for representation in watersports, Scott is dedicated to increasing diversity in the scuba diving industry, where African Americans make up only 5 to 8 percent.
Expedition Highlights and Memorable Moments
The journey across seven continents brought Scott face-to-face with diverse marine ecosystems, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences in some of the world's most breathtaking underwater landscapes. From the pristine waters of Antarctica to the coral reefs of Australia, each dive showcased the planet's beauty and underscored the urgency of marine conservation.
"One of my most memorable dives remains in Honduras with friends," Scott reflected. "But this expedition has taught me that pushing the limits of what's possible can open doors for others to follow."
Looking Ahead
While Scott's record-breaking achievement is monumental, he shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to share travel advice, inspire solo travelers, and advocate for sustainable tourism and marine conservation.
