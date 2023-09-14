Breaking Barriers in E-commerce: StoreConnect Celebrates a Rapid Multi-Region e-Commerce Launch in 60 Days at #Dreamforce23

StoreConnect is dedicated to revolutionizing the world of e-commerce by offering a unified solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform. Tweet this

When: September 14, 2023, 10:00 AM - 10:40 AM PDT

Where: Room 3024 (Moscone West, Level 3) at Dreamforce

Breaking the E-commerce Sound Barrier

The traditional e-commerce landscape has been fraught with complexities and barriers, often consigning businesses to SaaS Hell. However, this case study from StoreConnect and Rapid Response Revival will demonstrate how to break free from these constraints and embark on a journey to e-commerce heaven.

A Tale of Unprecedented Speed and Impact

Witness the incredible story of Mark Hillebrand, CMO of Rapid Response Revival, who defied convention by launching the CellAED® defibrillator into multiple regions within a mere 60 days. This unprecedented speed not only defies industry norms but also underscores the transformative power of StoreConnect and Salesforce.

Saving Lives with Innovation

Discover how the CellAED® defibrillator has made a significant impact on saving lives, thanks to the rapid commerce launch facilitated by StoreConnect. This case study exemplifies the potential for businesses to not only thrive in the e-commerce landscape but also make a real difference in the world.

The Funeral for Traditional E-commerce

This session at Dreamforce marks a formal farewell to traditional e-commerce's SaaS Hell, offering a lifeline to businesses seeking a seamless and swift path to e-commerce heaven. StoreConnect's revolutionary approach redefines the possibilities for SMBs, transcending the limitations of traditional e-commerce.

Exclusive Insights for Journalists at Dreamforce

Journalists at Dreamforce are invited to explore exclusive behind-the-scenes insights:

Meet a Rapid Commerce Success Story: Engage in a direct conversation with a StoreConnect customer who achieved a successful multi-region launch in just a matter of weeks.

StoreConnect's Visionary Roadmap: Gain insights into how StoreConnect plans to dominate the e-commerce landscape over the next decade.

Generative AI Tools: Learn about StoreConnect's innovative plan to roll out generative AI tools that promise to reshape the industry.

Upcoming POS System: Get a sneak peek at StoreConnect's forthcoming Point of Sale (POS) system, set to redefine the retail experience.

Observe the Health Check in action and witness the unnecessary suffering experienced by SMBs and Not-for-Profits.

Don't miss this historic event at Dreamforce 2023, where a funeral for traditional e-commerce transforms into a celebration of innovation, rapid commerce, and lives saved.

About StoreConnect

StoreConnect is dedicated to revolutionizing the world of e-commerce by offering a unified solution built on the world's #1 CRM platform. By eliminating the need for plugins, StoreConnect empowers businesses to unleash their full potential in the digital landscape.

Note to Editors

For additional information, visit StoreConnect's website at http://www.getstoreconnect.com

Media Contact

KJ, Helms, 727-777-4619, [email protected], www.jotopr.com

SOURCE StoreConnect