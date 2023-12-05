Breaking Barriers: NFCC Unveils Game-Changing Video Counseling Program, Revolutionizing Debt Relief and Empowering Bay Area Residents

By providing immediate face-to-face counseling, we can equip individuals with the tools and support necessary to regain financial stability. Post this

The NFCC recognizes the challenges that individuals face when seeking debt management assistance and aims to reduce barriers and stress through its innovative video counseling program. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, a sound-proof booth will be installed in Richmond, CA, providing an immediate connection to NFCC-certified counselors with just the push of a button. This groundbreaking approach allows consumers to engage in face-to-face counseling sessions, enabling them to develop personalized debt management plans that cater to their specific circumstances.

While virtual financial counseling has become more prevalent due to the pandemic, the NFCC counseling booth distinguishes itself by offering an unparalleled level of convenience, privacy, and accessibility. Unlike other remote counseling methods that rely on technological proficiency, the NFCC program ensures that individuals can initiate counseling sessions without being dependent on their access to, or knowledge of, technology. This pioneering solution will provide an immediate lifeline to those facing financial challenges, ensuring that they receive the assistance they need promptly and effectively.

"We are committed to empowering individuals in our community to overcome debt and housing insecurity," said Mike Croxson, CEO of the NFCC. "Through our video counseling program, we aim to bridge the gap between consumers in need and the financial guidance they deserve. By providing immediate face-to-face counseling, we can equip individuals with the tools and support necessary to regain financial stability."

The Richmond launch of the video counseling pilot program marks the beginning of a transformative initiative to serve individuals nationwide. NFCC plans to expand the program into additional markets in 2024, solidifying its position as a leader in nonprofit credit counseling.

"At EAH Housing, we are committed to leveraging our best-in-class developments to go beyond housing and expand the range of opportunities for our residents," said Laura Hall, President and CEO at EAH Housing. "We are excited to partner with the NFCC and the Wells Fargo Foundation to provide a video counseling kiosk for residents at our Cathedral Gardens community to conveniently access high-quality credit counseling free of charge – ultimately enabling residents to work toward financial stability and enhance their overall quality of life."

Anyone wishing more information about the video counseling pilot program or the NFCC can contact [email protected].

About the NFCC

Dedicated to educating Americans about how to reduce personal or household debt responsibly, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) is a trusted, nationwide resource for education and support in building financial management skills. Through its network of nonprofit agencies and certified counselors, the NFCC offers impactful approaches to debt reduction and improved credit standing, whether consumers are struggling with credit card debt, decisions about housing, or student loans. For more information about the NFCC or to be connected to a certified counselor, please call 800-388-2227 or visit‥http://www.nfcc.org.

About EAH Housing

EAH Housing is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to expand the range of opportunities for all by developing, managing, and promoting quality affordable housing and diverse communities. Established in 1968, EAH Housing has become one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the Western United States with over 750 employees and plays a leadership role in local, regional, and national housing advocacy efforts.

Starting from grass-roots origins in response to the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., EAH Housing now serves over 25,000 low-income families, seniors, veterans, formerly unhoused individuals, people with special needs, transitional age youth (TAY), artists, farm workers, and students across more than 240 communities in California and Hawai'i. Combining award-winning design, innovative onsite services, and a commitment to people, EAH Housing reflects the distinctive personality of each community.

Media Contact

Bruce McClary, NFCC, 202-677-4301, [email protected], www.nfcc.org

SOURCE NFCC