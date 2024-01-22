Breaking Chains: 9 Ways 1840 & Company's Asset-Light Model is Reshaping Work Dynamics

In an era where agility and efficiency are paramount, revolutionizing the global workplace through an avant-garde asset-light business model is essential. Post this

Reduced Capital Needs: Founders with limited funds benefit from the asset-light model, needing less investment in physical assets for starting and growing their business.

Enhanced Adaptability: The absence of heavy physical assets gives founders more agility to respond to market shifts and seize new opportunities, especially in rapidly changing industries.

Easier Scaling: An asset-light strategy allows for faster, cost-effective expansion without the need for significant physical asset investment.

Core Focus: Founders can focus on key strengths like innovation and customer service by outsourcing secondary activities, leading to more efficient operations.

Lowered Risk: With fewer fixed costs, the asset-light model offers better economic resilience and stability against asset depreciation.

Operational Efficiency: Outsourcing non-essential tasks leads to reduced costs and higher profitability, optimizing primary business functions.

Global Flexibility: Asset-light businesses can easily move into new markets, benefiting from today's global economy's mobility.

Supplier Reliance: Dependency on suppliers and partners increases in the asset-light model, necessitating effective communication and collaboration to manage risks.

Competitive Pressure: While lowering industry entry barriers, the asset-light model also increases competition, pushing founders to continually innovate.

Embracing an asset-light business model can empower CEOs to navigate the complexities of today's business landscape with greater resilience, efficiency, and innovation. Recent analysis has determined that the more asset-light companies are on average, the greater their returns on assets, a finding that holds across industries.2 As businesses evolve, the strategic adoption of outsourcing and an asset-light framework is becoming increasingly indispensable for sustained success.

In line with its strategic goals, 1840 & Company aims to achieve organic growth, expand service offerings, and position itself as the go-to solution for startups seeking efficiency and growth in challenging economic times. "1840 & Company helps to bridge the gap to aid companies find the right people worldwide," concludes DiGiorgio.

About 1840 & Company:

Bryan DiGiorgio, Founder and CEO of 1840 & Company gravitated to the year 1840 when defining the company he created. A world previously stunted by disconnection and scarcity suddenly launched towards rapid growth never before seen in history. It correlated to his mission and innovative business model. 1840 & Company is a revolutionary global business process outsourcing and remote teams provider headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. From pre-seed to post-IPO, they help growing companies of all sizes solve significant staffing and skills shortfalls within a global competency model. With flexible hiring options via traditional outsourcing, vetted freelancing, and direct placement, 1840 delivers all-in-one, comprehensive solutions tailored to a company's needs. They operate in scale from more than seven countries with the ability to hire in 150 different countries. 1840 & Company has been recognized as a top 10 Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) firm by HR Outlook Magazine. 1840 & Company – revolutionizing the way we work. For more information visit https://www.1840andco.com/.

