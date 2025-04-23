Breaking Free from SDR and SDV: The Case for Centralized Monitoring, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speaker will examine the limitations of traditional methods, the benefits of transitioning to centralized monitoring and why this innovative approach should become the new standard for driving clinical trial excellence. Post this

Centralized monitoring, a key component of risk-based quality management (RBQM), offers a broader and more comprehensive view of trial data, enabling faster deviation identification and reducing monitoring costs by up to 20 percent. Despite its potential to optimize clinical trials significantly, the industry has been slow to adopt centralized monitoring and shift away from traditional approaches like SDR and SDV.

The expert speaker will examine the limitations of traditional methods, the benefits of transitioning to centralized monitoring and why this innovative approach should become the new standard for driving clinical trial excellence.

Register for this insightful webinar to explore the evolution of monitoring strategies in clinical research.

Join Nicole Stansbury, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Operations, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Breaking Free from SDR and SDV: The Case for Centralized Monitoring.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks