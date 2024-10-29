While this news may come as a shocking revelation to some outside observers, the reality is that passions are running incredibly high across the nation and nothing is off the table. Post this

"We've been actively reviewing all the IP addresses," says Alex Ivanov, Co-Founder & CEO, Collectibles.com "We want to ensure the integrity of every sale — ensuring no interference from China, Russia, or other nations taking advantage of reseller opportunities. I'm Ukrainian but my last name often confuses some people. These days, you can never be too certain."

But Trump supporters, do not despair: this race is far from over. Collectibles.com will be closely monitoring their inventory in these final days before the election, providing sales updates on the website and what could become a virtual barometer for election night. Both sides are urged to rally and collect, as these cards could become the ultimate keepsakes of an election season like no other.

Designed by two professional Pennsylvania artists to commemorate the historic 2024 election, the Harris vs. Trump collectible cards are reasonably priced at $20.24 with limited editions also available, signed and numbered by the artists. The series includes: "Save Democracy!", "The Slap" and "We're Not Going Back" (for Harris); "FIGHT!", "MAGA" and "Mech America Great Again!" (for Trump) as creative representations of the candidates. See all cards at ElectionCollectibles.com

"Every sale tells a story," adds DvB, Co-Founder & Chief Business & Strategy Officer, Collectibles.com. "And right now, we have a fantastical story to tell. Harris has an edge that has surprised even the most seasoned political analysts. With each Harris collectible that flies off the shelves, the narrative around the election gets even more intriguing. And Trump must fight even harder to win."

While this news may come as a shocking revelation to some outside observers, the reality is that passions are running incredibly high across the nation and nothing is off the table. Will the candidate with the most sales of election collectibles emerge victorious on Election Day? Or will we witness a dramatic comeback? Collectors and supporters of both camps have just a few precious days to show maximum support of their chosen candidate.

When asked if this entire story could be 'fake news,' the cofounders acknowledged the possibility, albeit with some reluctance. "In a world shaped by AI, a healthy dose of skepticism and careful judgment is always wise—even when reading to the end of an article," they noted, adding, "And please remember to vote on November 5, 2024."

