Breaking News Announcements Happening at Manifest Vegas 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those innovating and transforming end-to-end supply chain and logistics are set to make news in February and they are choosing to do it at Manifest Vegas 2024. Over 35 companies are set to unveil new products or partnerships, show off C-Suite additions and or tout funding rounds. The impressive list of news-makers includes:

Agillitics

ALVYS

Axle Technologies, Inc.

Azarc

Boox

CloudSort

conbo.ai

DAT Freight & Analytics

DHL Supply Chain

driveMybox

Fillogic

FlavorCloud Inc.

Gebrüder Weiss

Gooten

Hoopo Systems Ltd.

ISEE

ITS Logistics

Keelvar

KODIF

Loop Returns

MVMNT

ORTEC

Paccurate

PopCapacity

PorterLogic

ProShip, Inc.

SiteTrax.io

SnapFulfil

Surgere

Terawatt Infrastructure

Trigent Software

Trustd

Uber Freight

uShip

Vector Security Networks

Verizeal

Vizion

Youredi

"Surgere is excited to be a sponsor and exhibitor at Manifest Vegas 2024. In addition to our booth participation, we have chosen Manifest as the right time and place to announce two new products to the supply chain and logistics vertical. We see Manifest as an ideal opportunity to introduce these products given the curation of attendees - focused on seniority and key decision makers - and how the event is formatted to be equally beneficial to both exhibitors and attendees," said Michael Schwabe, Director of Market Intelligence at Sugere.

"Manifest Vegas is the perfect venue for ITS to announce our new container management and visibility platform, ContainerAI," said ITS Logistics CCO, Josh Allen. "The event hosts a strong mix of supply chain executives and innovators from across the globe and we're excited to engage in thought leadership on the current state of end-to-end supply chain visibility."

Press releases from companies making announcements will appear in the Manifest Virtual Press Room starting at 9:00 am EST on February 5th. Manifest Vegas attendees will have the opportunity to meet with all news-making companies in the Expo Hall.

Attendees will also have access to 100+ sessions across all 3 days, gain access to an Expo Hall with 300+ sponsors and exhibitors on hand, the Innovation Stage, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by an Official After Party headlined by Grammy-Award winning artist Ne-Yo!

Visit https://www.manifevegas.com to view the full list of sponsors & exhibitors and plan ahead for the on-site activities!

About Manifest:

Manifest is the largest and only event for Industry Leaders, Innovators and Investors attracting Startups, 3PLs, Forwarders, Retailers, CPGs, Distributors, Manufacturers, Ports and Rails to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 5th - 7th, 2024, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas.

Manifest is powered by Connectiv, the premiere events studio that produces Blueprint and Medicarians.

Media Contact

Laila Hawe, Manifest, 1 2038587042, [email protected], ManifestVegas.com

