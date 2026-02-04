Breaking News Announcements Happening at Manifest Vegas 2026

New Product Launches, New Partnerships, C-Suite Announcements and Funding Rounds All Under One Roof.
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Those innovating and transforming end-to-end supply chain and logistics are set to make news in February and they are choosing to do it at Manifest Vegas 2026. Over 50 companies will unveil new products or partnerships, show off C-Suite additions and/or tout funding rounds. The impressive list of news-makers includes:
- 3rdwave
- Asendia USA
- Ashdod Port
- AutoPallet Robotics
- Banyan Technology
- Corvus Robotics
- Dane Technologies Inc.
- Dragonfly
- Ehub
- enVista
- FourKites
- Gebrüder Weiss - Transport and Logistics
- GeoPostcodes
- GOFO
- GoComet
- GoodShip & GenLogs
- HappyRobot and MODE Global
- Hardis Supply Chain
- Hylios
- Kaleris
- Kardex
- Level5Fleet
- Made4net
- MODE Global and HappyRobot
- Moddule
- Overhaul
- Ox
- Pallet
- Passport
- ProShip, Inc.
- Purolator
- Quickcode.ai
- RCS Logistics
- Reform
- Reindeer
- Retina Robotics
- Seair Global
- Shiplab Inc.
- Slamcore
- Super.AI
- Surgere
- Terminal Industries
- Transfix
- Triumph
- Ultraship
- United Delivery Service, Ltd.
- Ventagium
- Ventus AI
- Wabash
- Willog
- Women in Supply Chain Forum
- ZeroError
- Zipments
"The Surgere team looks forward to Manifest every year - leveraging the convergence of the right audience in the right place at the right time - to make announcements around our visibility platform and solution. Knowing we are reaching decision makers and partners in the supply chain and logistics space is tremendously valuable to our brand, continuing the relationships we value most in the industry" stated Michael Schwabe, Head of Global Marketing for Surgere.
Press releases from companies making announcements will appear in the Manifest Media Resource Center starting at 9:00 am PST on February 9th. Manifest Vegas attendees will have the opportunity to meet with all news-making companies in the Expo Hall.
Attendees will also have access to 175+ sessions across all 3 days on 10 stages including the Innovation Stage and the inaugural Cold Chain Stage. They can also expect access to an Expo Hall with 400+ sponsors and exhibitors on hand, unlimited 1-to-1 meetings and 3 receptions followed by an Official After Party headlined by international star Taio Cruz!
Visit https://www.manifestvegas.com to view the full list of sponsors & exhibitors and plan ahead for the on-site activities!
About Manifest:
Manifest Vegas is the largest supply chain & logistics tech event in the world that unites the entire ecosystem of supply chain executives, logistics service providers, cutting edge startups, venture investors and technology leaders to uncover the newest technologies, innovations and partnerships that are transforming the way goods move globally. Our next event is scheduled for February 9th-11th, 2026, at The Venetian, Las Vegas.
Media Contact
Laila Hawe, Manifest Vegas, 1 2038587042, [email protected], ManifestVegas.com
SOURCE Manifest Vegas
Share this article