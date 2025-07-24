BREAKING NEWS: Flipping Burgers For Underprivileged Kids Throughout The World!

"These burgers are more than just a meal," says Pastor Mike Rozell. "They're a seed. Post this

"These burgers are more than just a meal," says Pastor Mike Rozell. "They're a seed. Every time someone walks into Mudman Burgers, they're helping us plant the love of Jesus in a child's life somewhere around the world."

The entire team at Mudman Burgers, alongside Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell, is working tirelessly — grilling burgers, preparing fries, and whipping up shakes — all with a greater purpose in mind. The mission is clear: turn meals into ministry and customers into partners in the Gospel.

Through the success of both Montana locations, some of the profits from Mudman Burgers help fund the work of Potters Field Ministries, which provides education, meals, discipleship, and the message of Jesus to thousands of children in poverty-stricken regions. Thanks to the heart and leadership of Pam Rozell, who serves alongside her husband, every detail — from the quality of the food to the mission behind it — reflects excellence, compassion, and unwavering faith.

With every burger flipped and every customer served, Mudman Burgers is delivering more than a great meal — it's delivering hope. The hands behind the counter are part of a global story of transformation powered by the love of Christ and the vision of Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell, and their team.

For locals and tourists alike, dining at Mudman Burgers means taking a bite of something far more meaningful. It's a taste of purpose. A flavor of compassion. A feast that feeds nations.

To learn more, visit www.pottersfield.org or stop by Mudman Burgers in Whitefish or Columbia Falls, Montana.

