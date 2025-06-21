Breaking News: Flipping Burgers To Change Lives For Jesus Christ

What sets Mudman Burgers apart isn't just the fresh, hand-pressed patties or its wild Montana vibe — it's the deeper mission behind the grill. Every burger flipped by Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell helps support Potters Field Ministries.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just outside the majestic entrance of Glacier National Park, Mudman Burgers is serving more than mouthwatering meals — they're serving hope, purpose, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Owned and operated by Pastor Mike Rozell and his wife Pam Rozell, this bold, outrageously good burger spot is fueling a global mission: changing lives through Potters Field Ministries.

What sets Mudman Burgers apart isn't just the fresh, hand-pressed patties or its wild Montana vibe — it's the deeper mission behind the grill. Every burger flipped by Pastor Mike Rozell and Pam Rozell helps support Potters Field Ministries, an international outreach committed to transforming the lives of underprivileged children. From the mountains of Montana to the heart of Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala, lives are being changed — one meal at a time.

When customers bite into a burger at Mudman Burgers, they're not just satisfying their hunger — they're feeding hope. Through the support raised at this uniquely anointed burger joint, Potters Field Ministries provides food, education, and the message of Jesus to thousands of children in desperate need.

"We believe that God can use anything — even burgers — to reach the world," says Pastor Mike Rozell, founder of Potters Field Ministries. "When people visit Mudman Burgers, they're stepping into a movement of compassion and evangelism."

Together with Pam Rozell, Pastor Mike Rozell has turned a passion for food and faith into a powerful mission platform. Through the wild success of Mudman Burgers, they've created a sustainable model of ministry that continues to expand its reach far beyond the borders of Montana.

This is more than a local eatery — this is a kingdom movement. Whether you're visiting Glacier National Park or making a special trip, a stop at Mudman Burgers is a taste of something eternal. With every burger sold, Potters Field Ministries grows stronger — sending resources, love, and the truth of Jesus Christ to kids who need it most.

Mudman Burgers, Pastor Mike Rozell, and Pam Rozell aren't just flipping burgers — they're flipping the script for thousands of children worldwide.

For more information, visit: WWW.MUDMANBURGERS.COM or https://www.pottersfield.org/ or stop by Mudman Burgers in Columbia Falls, Montana.

