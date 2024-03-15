Breaking News for Travelers: China Airlines Launches Direct Flights from Seattle to Taipei with Exclusive Presale Promotion!

Beginning July 15, 2024, travelers will have the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable journey with the introduction of five direct flights per week from Seattle to Taipei. Post this

Headquartered in Taiwan and serving as the leading airline connecting North American travelers to destinations across Asia, China Airlines is dedicated to providing safety, comfort, and convenience to every traveler. More than simply an airline, it serves as a gateway to unforgettable experiences. The launch of the new route from Seattle to Taipei exemplifies this commitment, offering travelers a seamless and enriching travel experience that reflects the airline's dedication to excellence.

With the introduction of the new Seattle (SEA) schedule complementing existing routes, passengers now have even more convenient options to choose from. Departures are available from key cities such as Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), New York City (NYC), and Vancouver (YVR), making travel to Taipei and beyond smoother than ever. This extensive flight network underscores China Airlines' dedication to providing passengers with convenient and inclusive travel options.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to explore Asia's wonders while enjoying substantial savings. Book your flights now and get ready for the experience of a lifetime! Your journey with China Airlines awaits.

For more information and to take advantage of these exclusive offers, please visit https://www.china-airlines.com/en-us/noa_20240308_seatpe

About China Airlines:

China Airlines, Taiwan's flagship carrier, was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Taiwan. It boasts a workforce exceeding 10,000 employees globally and operates a fleet comprising 106 aircraft. Committed to environmental and socioeconomic advancement, the airline prioritizes corporate sustainability and endeavors to ensure a delightful flying experience for all passengers, striving to establish itself as the preferred airline in Taiwan. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, China Airlines is part of a vast global network, offering access to over 10,770 daily flights to 1,050 destinations across 166 countries. Operating Taipei-North America flights for over 50 years, the airline has significantly contributed to trade, tourism, and economic development between Asia and North America, marking a substantial impact on both regions

Noteworthy accolades received by the airline include being listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, the most authoritative international sustainability index, for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious "Giant Thumb Award" at the National Enterprise Environmental Protection Awards. Additionally, the airline has consistently earned recognition through awards such as the "Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award", the "Global Corporate Sustainability Award", and inclusion in indices like the "FTSE4Good Emerging Index" and "FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index". China Airlines has also been honored with the "Golden Flyer Award", named "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler magazine, voted the "Travelers' Choice Major Airline Asia" on TripAdvisor and "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards.

