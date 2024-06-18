Breaking Traditions: BMW CCA and Track Rabbit's Unprecedented Partnership

The Track Rabbit platform offers amplified usability tailored to support the official mission of BMW CCA: "to enhance the BMW experience for its members by providing services, support, information, and activities that promote camaraderie and encourage social awareness and responsibility." Post this

Setting the Standard with a Unique, Curated Platform

Through innovative concepts and a strong customer feedback loop, Track Rabbit is setting the industry standard with its ever-evolving, agile, and comprehensive feature set. It is complemented with concepts and tactics, such as the use of a branded white-label site, to ensure clients are protected and can re-market to their customer base and acquire new customers in tandem. Track Rabbit also offers generous sponsorships, advanced marketing support including the use of A.I. (Artificial Intelligence), and ways to help promote within it, creating additional revenue streams for organizations like BMW CCA and many more.

Tommy Atadan, Product Manager of Track Rabbit, stated, "The journey to develop the right product has spanned several years, during which we have consistently adapted and innovated, garnering recognition from organizations that have previously partnered with us or explored our platform. We are committed to this ongoing process of platform enhancement to cater to the unique needs of every organization. Notably, BMW CCA will benefit from the automation of aggregated chapter event information and data in order to make data-driven business decisions, a groundbreaking feature yet to be offered by any other platform. This aggregation also enables BMW members to seamlessly explore chapters without distractions, keeping the community aspect of the club intact."

Partner-Centered Business Model

"Our business model has always focused on being a partner, not just a vendor. We collaborate with tracks, schools, and clubs as the backbone of the industry. Strengthening that backbone benefits everyone. This is evidenced by the growing number of clients now using Track Rabbit, including many of the top-rated tracks and largest organizations in the country, including Regions/Chapters of both the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) and the Porsche Club of America (PCA). It's been a challenging journey, but we have finally become the organization we aspired to be," said David Atadan, Co-founder of Track Rabbit and Andy Lally ALIVE.

Andy Lally ALIVE's brand promise is to connect automotive enthusiasts and the motorsports industry through marketing and technology platforms, solutions, and services, proven through Track Rabbit's account, customer service, implementation, and marketing and technology experts become an extension of client teams to protect clients' business, while simultaneously increasing organizations' ROI (Return on your Investment). Track Rabbits modern technology is also provided to customers at cost, which saves clients ~40-90%.

"There are no hidden last-minute fees, we are transparent in our partnership-centered business model, where it's a win-win for everyone. Our platform also uses modern technology, such as built-in marketing automation and innovative social components, to keep users connected and engaged, increase revenue and decrease costs. It is just one of many leveraged offerings within the Andy Lally ALIVE ecosystem and is managed by a team of experts who partner with clients to build their business utilizing both features within the technology and through sister platforms, solutions, and services. When it comes to Track Rabbit customer service, we are truly an extension of our clients' teams. Our customer service team is available for support up to 19 hours a day, 7 days a week. We help to build and secure your base. We are all about acquisition, loyalty, wallet share, and retention for everyone." said Victoria Drach, Director of Operations at ALIVE.

Enhancing the BMW Experience

Frank Patek, Executive Director of the BMW Car Club of America, added, "I admire Track Rabbit's tenacity and determination to rebuild after our first go-round a few years ago. Most people would have likely paused their development and put us down to a bad memory. Track Rabbit is playing the long game and has built what the industry needs and is backing it up with extraordinary service - the kind nobody gives or receives these days. They truly understand partnership."

The Track Rabbit platform offers amplified usability tailored to support the official mission of BMW CCA: "to enhance the BMW experience for its members by providing services, support, information, and activities that promote camaraderie and encourage social awareness and responsibility."

Eddy Funahashi, Past-President of the Board at BMW CCA, noted, "I am impressed with the caliber of people, their commitment, and their swift response in delivering on their promises. They have the integrity, vision, tenacity, and determination to build Track Rabbit the right way. We are organized into five regions and 69 chapters, with more than 55,000 active members. The Board takes this partnership seriously, and Track Rabbit has made changes swiftly, proactively developing what our organization needs to ensure a seamless transition during this platform change. As we're going through the transition, we're testing every step along the way to ensure the switch is easy with no lack of continuity. The Board is excited to be a part of the ALIVE ecosystem and Track Rabbit family."

A New Era for Motorsports Excellence

The partnership between BMW CCA and Track Rabbit signifies a revolutionary step in the motorsports industry. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence, they aim to redefine the landscape for motorsports organizations, tracks, clubs, and schools nationwide. As BMW CCA embraces the Track Rabbit platform and the ALIVE ecosystem, the future of motorsports promises to be more connected, efficient, and prosperous for all involved.

About ALIVE

Andy Lally ALIVE® is a marketing and technology company that serves automotive enthusiasts and the motorsports industry through an ecosystem of industry-specific platforms, solutions, and services. ALIVE acts as a partner to a broad number of clients and customers looking to build their business or brand through modern techniques, modern technology, and passion for the industry. ALIVE's experts are a mix of strong business acumen and industry expertise that become an extension of client teams to provide long-lasting results.

About Track Rabbit

Track Rabbit® is a marketing-based event registration, member management, and administrative e-commerce platform for automotive enthusiasts and the motorsport industry. Through modern technology and features, the platform is designed to keep users engaged and connected, increase revenue and decrease costs for leading tracks, clubs, schools, and others who run events or manage memberships. The platform is just one of many leveraged offerings within the Andy Lally ALIVE brand and is managed by a team of experts that partner with clients to build their business utilizing both features within the technology and through sister platforms, solutions, and services. Visit http://www.trackrabbit.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Press, Andy Lally ALIVE, 302.757.7423, [email protected], andylallyalive.com

SOURCE Andy Lally ALIVE