BreakPoint Labs Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

BreakPoint Labs solutions are designed to fortify organizations against evolving cyber threats via a suite of services empowering clients to proactively manage cyber risks and effectively mitigate the potential impact of cyberattacks. BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base, including government agencies, civilian agencies, state and local governments, academic institutions, and commercial enterprises, in addressing challenging problems in the cyberspace domain.

"BreakPoint Labs is honored to be recognized as 'Awardable' in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace," said William Glodek, President of BreakPoint Labs. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the complex challenges faced by the Department. The AI-enabling Data Engineering (AIDE) Solution exemplifies our innovative approach to integrating advanced technologies into mission-critical environments. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the DoD mission owners to provide robust, secure, and scalable solutions that elevate our nation's cyber defense capabilities."

BreakPoint Labs' video, AI-enabling Data Engineering (AIDE) Solution, accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case in which the company provides the scaffolding to help DoD Components navigate common challenges in integrating AI technologies into their specific mission. Recognizing the potential game-changing capabilities inherent in the adoption of AI, AIDE provides robust continuous integration / continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines to deliver secure, resilient infrastructure as code (IaC) on which AI capabilities depend. AIDE streamlines the integration of cutting-edge AI capabilities into operationally relevant environments.

BreakPoint Labs was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About BreakPoint Labs

BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015 corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyber defense domain.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at http://www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

