BreakPoint Labs Assessed "Awardable" for Department of Defense work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

BreakPoint Labs solutions are designed to fortify organizations against evolving cyber threats via a suite of services empowering clients to proactively manage cyber risks and effectively mitigate the potential impact of cyberattacks. BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base, including government agencies, civilian agencies, state and local governments, academic institutions, and commercial enterprises, in addressing challenging problems in the cyberspace domain.

William Glodek, President of BreakPoint Labs, stated, "Receiving this award is a testament to our team's hard work and innovation. BreakPoint Labs Integrated Security for Operational Networks (BISON) solution fills a critical gap in securing Additive Manufacturing processes by providing the transparency and control needed to counter emerging cyber threats in the manufacturing space." The Department of Defense has recognized the importance of securing Additive Manufacturing processes as a strategic priority. BISON provides a scalable solution across DoD environments, empowering operators to swiftly respond to cyber threats, mitigate risks, and enhance overall mission success.

BISON is designed to address a significant gap in traditional Additive Manufacturing systems, which often lack visibility. The lack of cyber situational awareness in AM creates opportunities for malicious tampering and operational sabotage. BISON solves this problem by continuously monitoring and analyzing AM commands to detect and mitigate anomalous activities in real-time. The platform delivers transparency by passively monitoring fine-grained commands transmitted to AM devices, providing actionable insights for operators to maintain security throughout the manufacturing process. BISON's advanced anomaly detection capabilities are driven by over 40 specialized detectors, enabling it to identify and alert operators to suspicious or unsafe commands, preventing potentially hazardous events during printing. Additionally, the data collected through BISON serves as a foundation for AI-driven advancements in predictive maintenance, quality control, and operational efficiency.

BreakPoint Labs was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About BreakPoint Labs

BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015 corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyber defense domain.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at http://www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

