BreakPoint Labs Awarded DHS Contract for Zero Trust Oversight Services

"Considering the breadth of Federal policy and guidance on the Government's transition to a Zero Trust approach, we look forward to working with the DHS OIG to provide clarity on progress to date with Federal and Department-level requirements. More importantly, we're excited to help the Department identify specific opportunities to advance its adoption and implementation of Zero Trust cybersecurity principles," said BreakPoint Labs' CEO, Thomas George.

DHS is now the third Inspector General supported by BreakPoint Labs, in addition to the offices within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Commerce (DOC). BreakPoint Labs will incorporate innovative and emerging cyber defense technologies - as well as high-value asset (HVA) cybersecurity assessment methodologies - that improve and support DHS OIG mission requirements.

About BreakPoint Labs:

BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015 corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyber domain.

