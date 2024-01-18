BreakPoint Labs Named to 2023 Washington Technology Fast 50 List

"Being named to the Fast 50 list is a reflection of the entire BreakPoint Labs Team and our shared commitment to deliver effective cybersecurity services to clients each and every day," said BreakPoint Labs' CEO, Thomas George. Post this

The full list of 2023 Washington Technology Fast 50 honorees can be found here

About BreakPoint Labs:

BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015 corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyber domain.

