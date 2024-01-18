BreakPoint Labs Named to 2023 Washington Technology Fast 50 List

BreakPoint Labs, LLC ("BreakPoint Labs"), a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity services provider, has been named by Washington Technology to its 2023 Fast 50 list.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, the Washington Technology Fast 50 list recognizes the depth, diversity, and hard work of small businesses in the federal sector. Washington Technology ranks the fastest-growing small businesses in the government market based on the compound annual growth rate over the previous five years. 2023 marks BreakPoint Labs' first appearance on the list, ranking #45 with a compound annual growth rate of 22.3%.
"It is an honor to be recognized by Washington Technology. Being named to the Fast 50 list is a reflection of the entire BreakPoint Labs Team and our shared commitment to deliver sustainable, measurable, effective cybersecurity services to our clients each and every day," said BreakPoint Labs' CEO, Thomas George. Nick Wakeman, Editor-In-Chief at Washington Technology noted, "What really stands out among these 50 companies is the work they do. Cybersecurity, cloud computing and IT modernization are among the standout areas. Others include artificial intelligence, application development, consulting training and data analytics."
The full list of 2023 Washington Technology Fast 50 honorees can be found here
About BreakPoint Labs:
BreakPoint Labs, a technically proficient, mission-focused cybersecurity service provider, is dedicated to delivering the methods and means for sustainable, measurable, and effective cybersecurity operations. Powered by highly motivated, experienced cybersecurity professionals, BreakPoint Labs is developing and leveraging technology to enable a more secure cyberspace. With well-formed service delivery models in cybersecurity assessments, defensive cyber operations, and cyber research and development, underpinned by CMMI® for Services (CMMI-SVC) Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015 corporate certifications, BreakPoint Labs supports a diverse client base in addressing its most challenging problems in the cyber domain.
To learn more about BreakPoint Labs, please visit https://breakpoint-labs.com.
