Breakthrough AI wellbeing platform movemove selects IndyKite to power trusted AI

movemove is demonstrating how AI can transform corporate wellbeing by delivering deeply personalized experiences built on the responsible use of sensitive health data. IndyKite is proud to provide the granular controls and data trust to enable that vision. Post this

movemove selected the IndyKite Platform to provide the runtime controls required to govern how humans and AI agents access and use sensitive health data. By continuously enforcing policy through real-time authorization, trusted data, and complete auditability, IndyKite enables movemove to deliver highly personalized experiences without compromising on privacy or security. This includes meeting the stringent regulatory and security requirements of modern healthcare environments, including HIPAA and GDPR compliance alongside ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Type II security standards.

"At movemove, we believe AI has the potential to fundamentally improve workforce health by helping people stay healthier, act on early signals, recover faster, and return to work sooner," said Felipe Longé, Founder and CEO of movemove. "But that vision depends on trust. IndyKite gives us the runtime controls to govern sensitive health data responsibly, while still delivering the personalized experiences that set us apart."

"Trusted AI begins with trusted data," said Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite. "movemove is demonstrating how AI can transform corporate wellbeing by delivering deeply personalized experiences built on the responsible use of sensitive health data. IndyKite is proud to provide the granular controls and data trust to enable that vision."

The IndyKite Platform enables organizations to continuously govern how AI systems, applications, agents, APIs, and users access and use data through granular authorization, data trust scoring, and runtime policy enforcement. By evaluating every interaction based on live context and trust signals at runtime, organizations can build AI systems that are secure, compliant, auditable, and trusted.

movemove is now onboarding organizations in early access, seeking to transform workforce health through AI-powered prevention, recovery, and wellbeing. By enabling trusted data use for AI from the outset, movemove enables organizations to adopt advanced personalization without compromising privacy, governance, or quality.

About movemove

movemove is the AI-powered corporate wellbeing platform that keeps employees healthy and at work. Combining certified human coaches, wearable data, and AI insight, movemove supports employees with personalized, proactive guidance for training, nutrition, and recovery, catching early signals before anything goes wrong, while giving employers anonymized, aggregated cohort insights. Built consent-first on a fine-grained data-trust foundation, Movemove is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Learn more at movemove.ai.

About IndyKite

IndyKite is the first System of Intelligence built on a live context graph.

Backed by leading venture firms and deployed with Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises, IndyKite supports how data is used across applications, AI systems, and digital ecosystems.

As AI agents and users execute work, IndyKite continuously captures context, relationships, trust signals, and actions. This becomes the point of decision, pulling signals from multiple systems and applying them at runtime, with full traceability.

The result is agentic AI that can operate across platforms with precision and deliver an entirely new class of automated intelligent services.

Learn more at IndyKite.ai

Media Contact

Patricia Alfheim, IndyKite, 47 47174798, [email protected], IndyKite

SOURCE IndyKite