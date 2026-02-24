Breakthrough Book Reveals the New Secrets to Enterprise Success and Growth in the Human Experience Economy

New book Human Experience - Driving Innovation and Growth in the Human Experience Economy. This powerful playbook shows leaders why the smartest move is to stop chasing the shiny object of AI and double down on the human experience economy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keynote speaker, author, and innovation strategist Nicholas Webb announces the release of his new book, Human Experience, a practical playbook for executives, leaders, and managers navigating the most disruptive era in modern business. The central message is direct. In a time of artificial intelligence, many organizations will fail because they make one simple decision. They obsess over technology as the strategy, while neglecting the human experience that determines whether technology creates momentum or chaos.

Human Experience makes the case that artificial intelligence is not the destination. It is an amplifier. When it is layered onto a weak culture, poor leadership habits, and inconsistent customer and employee experience, it accelerates failure. When it is layered onto a people first enterprise, it accelerates growth, innovation, and resilience.

Human Experience provides a step-by-step guide for building the superpower of a people first culture while putting AI and other emerging technologies in their proper place. The book is designed for leaders who want practical tools, not theories. Webb lays out a clear framework for leading in the human experience economy, where customers evaluate organizations like consumer products, employees demand meaning and clarity, and competitive advantage is increasingly determined by trust, responsiveness, and the quality of the experience delivered at every touchpoint.

A core takeaway of Human Experience is the concept of the experiential ecosystem. Webb explains how sustainable innovation and predictable revenue growth come from orchestrating the full ecosystem of employees, customers, partners, and leadership behaviors. The book shows leaders how to identify what people love and hate across the journey, how to redesign moments that matter, and how to use insight to drive cultural transformation and measurable performance improvement. It also provides guidance on how to adopt emerging technologies without weakening trust, fragmenting teams, or creating change fatigue.

"In a time of artificial intelligence, human experience innovation is a superpower," said Nicholas Webb." The future belongs to organizations that stop chasing the bright shining object of technology and instead build a human enterprise that uses AI as a tool to elevate people, not replace them."

Human Experience is written for executives and leadership teams who want to drive results across growth, culture, customer experience, employee experience, and innovation. The book emphasizes actionable methods for creating a people first operating model that attracts and retains top talent, improves customer loyalty, strengthens organizational clarity, and positions AI as an enabler of better decisions, better service, and better outcomes.

Nick Webb is widely recognized for his work at the intersection of healthcare, innovation, leadership, and workforce transformation. As a healthcare keynote speaker and advisor to organizations across multiple industries, Webb helps leadership teams build future ready enterprises by improving culture, experience, and innovation execution.

About Nicholas Webb

Nicholas Webb is a healthcare keynote speaker, author, and innovation strategist who advises organizations on human experience innovation, leadership clarity, customer and employee experience, and practical approaches to adopting emerging technologies. His work focuses on helping organizations thrive in times of chaotic change by building people first cultures that drive measurable business outcomes. www.nickwebb.com

Learn more at www.membershipexperience.org

Human Experience is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

Media Contact

Michelle Lynn

[email protected]

602 233 7107

Media Contact

Michelle Lynn, LeaderLogic, LLC, 1 6022337107, [email protected], www.nickwebb.com

SOURCE Nicholas Webb