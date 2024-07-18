Breakthrough for Trauma Relief: Bi-Tapp Gains Approval for Utah Office for Victims of Crime (UOVC) Coverage

"There have been multiple instances where victims have utilized the tappers to calm themselves during stressful situations. One of the instances that stands out is when a victim had to see their perpetrator in court. After being handed the tappers, the victim was physically calmer and less anxious." Post this

Bi-Tapp is a Bluetooth-enabled tool that delivers gentle, rhythmic bilateral tapping between two tappers that you can hold, wear on your wrists, place in your pockets or socks. Bilateral stimulation has been proven to inhibit the amygdala (the part of the brain responsible for activating the fight/flight response) automatically. The tappers do the tapping for you. By pairing the tappers to the Bi-Tapp app, users can customize the tapping speed and intensity to suit their individual needs. This hands-free device is a versatile tool for both in-person therapy sessions, teletherapy and everyday use. Bi-Tapp is being used by people of all ages.

Applications of Bi-Tapp

Bi-Tapp has been effectively used in various settings:

In therapy: During in person or teletherapy session, Bi-Tapp can be used as a calming resource or as part of trauma-informed therapies. Therapists can control the tapping during an in person session or remotely via the remotemdr.com platform. Clients can also be in charge of the tapping.

Completing Paperwork: Wearing Bi-Tapp can help clients manage the stress associated with filling out important documents, such as completing a witness statement or a protective order. By calming their nervous system, they are able to think more clearly and give a more precise statement.

Sleep: People often struggle with sleep post-trauma. They can use Bi-Tapp to relax before and as they fall asleep, adjusting the settings for optimal comfort.

Managing triggers and Anxiety: Whether facing everyday stressors or high-anxiety situations like driving our court appearances, Bi-Tapp helps maintain a calm and regulated state.

Testimonials from the Field:

Domestic violence advocates and victim service program managers have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of Bi-Tapp. One advocate shared:

"I have a client for whom, when she first came in, it was almost possible for her to speak with us about what happened to her. We used Bi-Tapp with her and she was able to speak with us about what happened to her and have a conversation with us. Every appointment since then, she has used the tappers and we've progressed much farther than we might have without them. The client was unable to leave her residence due to crippling nervousness before we gave her a pair of Bi-Tapp tappers, but now she's able to go to the grocery store, take her son out and go on walks. These devices have drastically changed the way she is able to interact with the world and other people."

A program manager recounted:

"There have been multiple instances where victims have utilized the tappers to calm themselves during stressful situations. One of the instances that stands out is when a victim had to see their perpetrator in court. After being handed the tappers, the victim was physically calmer and less anxious. The tappers were amazing at helping her manage her anxiety."

Contact Bi-Tapp to receive information on the process to obtain UOVC approval for the Bi-Tapp tappers. Email: [email protected]

Bi-Tapp is committed to supporting individuals who have been victimized by a crime. By leveraging this patented bilateral stimulation technology, Bi-Tapp offers a practical, portable solution for managing stress and trauma responses, empowering users to reclaim their sense of calm and control anytime, anywhere.

