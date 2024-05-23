Breakthrough Ketamine Therapy for Depression Offers Hope for Treatment-Resistant Patients

New Brain Institute introduces SPRAVATO™ Ketamine Therapy, an FDA-approved breakthrough for treatment-resistant depression. Administered as a nasal spray, this minimally invasive therapy, combined with oral antidepressants, offers renewed hope and relief for those seeking effective alternatives to conventional medications.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Brain Institute announces a revolutionary breakthrough in mental health treatment with the introduction of Ketamine Therapy for depression, featuring the newly FDA-approved SPRAVATO™. This cutting-edge treatment specifically targets treatment-resistant depression (TRD), offering hope and relief to individuals who have not responded well to conventional antidepressants alone.

Individuals grappling with depression, including those with anxiety, OCD, and other conditions, can now turn to SPRAVATO™ for a potentially life-changing experience.

Administered as a nasal spray, SPRAVATO™ provides a safe, minimally invasive option that surpasses the effectiveness of traditional pharmaceuticals. The therapy is conducted under the supervision of healthcare professionals in a certified treatment center, ensuring a comfortable and secure environment for patients.

Moreover, patients undergoing SPRAVATO™ treatment will benefit from the integration of an oral antidepressant regimen, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the therapy. This comprehensive approach, coupled with considerations for insurance coverage, positions Ketamine Therapy as a promising solution for those facing treatment-resistant depression.

For those in search of a transformative and effective treatment route for depression, SPRAVATO™ shines as a beacon of hope in the field of mental health care. Discover more about this groundbreaking therapy and its capacity to make a difference in lives by reaching out today to New Brain Institute, an accredited treatment center.

Media Contact

New Brain Institute, Beyond Marketing, 1 5618020052, [email protected], https://www.newbraincalifornia.com/

SOURCE New Brain Institute