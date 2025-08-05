Breakthroughs on the Horizon: Global Experts to Tackle Fastest-Growing Brain Disease at Major International Congress in Honolulu

"We're seeing accelerating progress in genetics, biomarkers, neuroimaging, and many other promising therapeutic areas. We expect that many of the advancements shared at the International Congress could dramatically reshape how we diagnose and treat these conditions in the near future." Post this

"Movement disorders are incredibly complex, but that complexity also opens up many avenues for discovery," said Dr. Victor Fung, President of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS), the field's leading global professional organization. "We're seeing accelerating progress in genetics, biomarkers, neuroimaging, and many other promising therapeutic areas. We expect that many of the advancements shared at the International Congress could dramatically reshape how we diagnose and treat these conditions in the near future."

2025 International Congress highlights include:

A keynote address from Sergiu Pasca , named a "Visionary in Medicine and Science" by The New York Times for his pioneering work in brain organoids.

More than 60 timely scientific sessions, including timely topics like breaking clinical trial data, neurometabolic disorders, and inflammation in Parkinson's.

Practical skill application with real-world case studies and live patient interactions, including the highly anticipated video case challenge.

Presentation of more than 1,800 original research abstracts

More than 100 MDS groups will also meet to advance key society projects and research.

Members of the media can apply for complimentary press registration to the in-person event.

About the 2025 MDS International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®:

The MDS International Congress is the premier annual event to advance the clinical and scientific discipline of Movement Disorders, including Parkinson's disease. Convening thousands of leading clinicians, scientists and other health professionals from around the globe, the International Congress will introduce more than 1,800 scientific abstracts and provide a forum for education and collaboration on latest research and treatment findings.

About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society® (MDS), an international society of more than 12,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals, is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit http://www.movementdisorders.org.

