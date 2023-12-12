Breast Cancer Multiomics: Unified Insights in Tumor Heterogeneity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the featured speaker describes the utility of the IDT v2 exome hybrid capture after ResolveOME single-cell workflow in a cohort of cells derived from breast cancer patients. Post this

Briefly, prior to hybrid capture, the corresponding single-cell genomic libraries were subjected to low-coverage WGS (lcWGS) to ascertain copy number alterations, revealing ductal carcinoma in situ/ infiltrating ductal carcinoma of the breast (DCIS/IDC)-prototypical and heterogeneous chromosomal lesions. Full-transcript RNA-seq data and BioLegend antibody-based surface protein targets were jointly assessed from the transcriptomic libraries of ResolveOME, enabling cell type identification and phenotypic cell state inference. The data indicates the successful merging of the ResolveOME multiomic workflow with a single-cell exome survey, enabling analysis of copy number variants (CNV) in the context of a complete transcriptome with a focal targeted protein assessment.

Join this webinar to explore a new method detailing genetic insights into breast cancer, enabling precise assessment of variations, gene expressions and targeted proteins at a single-cell level.

Join Katie Kennedy, PhD, ASCP (MB), Manager Services Department, BioSkryb Genomics, for the live webinar on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 2 pm EST (11 am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Breast Cancer Multiomics: Unified Insights in Tumor Heterogeneity.

