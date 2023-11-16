Breast Expert Dr. Garrett Wegerif Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

"Dr. Wegerif focuses on beauty, safety, and patient education; he performs all breast surgeries, drain-less tummy tucks (abdominoplasty), liposuction, and ultrasound-guided Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs)." Post this

He has a bachelor's degree with honors in science and biology from the University of South Florida and a Doctor of Medicine with honors from Ross University School of Medicine. Dr. Wegerif completed his general surgery residency at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic Florida where he served as chief resident. He then completed a residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the University of New Mexico and earned a chief resident position in his final year. He is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and board-eligible by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. His extensive knowledge is featured in multiple-authored and co-peer-reviewed medical journal articles and book chapters.

Dr. Wegerif is a Florida native from the Space Coast, and he lives with his family in Fort Lauderdale. He enjoys boating, traveling, and fitness.

Learn more about Dr. Garrett Wegerif by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-garrett-wegerif/

