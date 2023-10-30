Breast Expert Dr. Josh Waltzman Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Following his residency, Dr. Waltzman decided to pursue additional subspecialty training by completing an advanced Aesthetic Surgery fellowship at the internationally renowned Cleveland Clinic, where he fine-tuned his surgical skills in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. Post this

Dr. Waltzman is active in influential research within the field of Plastic Surgery. He has written book chapters and has published his research in various prestigious medical journals. Dr. Waltzman has been invited to present his research to other Plastic Surgeons at numerous national and international meetings.

As a native Southern Californian, Dr. Waltzman is thrilled to return home to the California sun. Having been trained on the West Coast, East Coast, and Midwest, he is excited to bring the best techniques from across the country back to Southern California. Dr. Waltzman is honored to be part of the Long Beach and Orange County medical communities and is committed to the well-being, comfort, and happiness of his patients.

