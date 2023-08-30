Breast Expert Gregory M. Fedele, MD Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

He is a medical illustrator with over 100 illustrations published in medical textbooks and scientific journal articles. Tweet this

Servicing the greater Cleveland area, Dr. Fedele has an extensive background in both general and plastic surgeries. His certifications extend beyond just his plastic surgery knowledge but is an accomplished artist and medical illustrator that truly understands the canvas upon which he operates. Accompanying his numerous qualifications and plastic surgery technical knowledge, Dr. Fedele is himself a native of the Cleveland area in which he practices and personally works with each client to meet their needs.

Each aesthetic transformation of the breast, face, and body that Dr. Fedele performs is tailored to achieve your individual goals to exceed expectations. Our inviting Cleveland office atmosphere provides a comfortable setting in which patients can gather the information needed to make an informed decision about their plastic surgery procedure. We want you to have the beautiful look that you desire to help you achieve a younger, more attractive appearance. Dr. Gregory Fedele uses his artistic abilities, experience, and extensive surgical training, along with the latest plastic surgery techniques, to give you the results you desire. He realizes that each person is unique and has their own personal concerns and goals and that is why he works closely with you to tailor each procedure to meet your individual needs. Dr. Fedele has been awarded Castle Connolly Top Doctors in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023, for Plastic Surgery in Cleveland.

Learn more about Gregory M. Fedele, MD

https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/gregory-m-fedele-md/

