Breast Expert Gregory M. Fedele, MD Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory M. Fedele, MD is a native of the Cleveland area. He attended St. Joseph High School in Cleveland and went on to major in pre-medicine at The University of Dayton, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and Chemistry. Dr. Fedele attended The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine where his interest in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery began to grow. Dr. Fedele returned to the Cleveland area for his five years of General Surgery training at Case Western Reserve University, University Hospitals of Cleveland. He then went to The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, one of the top plastic surgery training centers in the country, for his Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery training. Dr. Fedele remained in the Pittsburgh area in private practice and was a Clinical Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Division of Plastic Surgery.
Dr. Fedele then had the opportunity to return to his hometown of Cleveland and opened his own private Plastic Surgery practice. His office is located in Beachwood in the elegant Signature Square Complex on Chagrin Boulevard. Dr. Fedele is certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery and is an active member of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons as well as the Ohio Valley Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is an accomplished artist, having attended the Cooper School of Art in Cleveland and taken anatomical drawing and figure drawing classes at the University of Dayton. He is a medical illustrator with over 100 illustrations published in medical textbooks and scientific journal articles. Dr. Fedele loves to sculpt pumpkins and hone his artistic skills for enjoyment. He also enjoys playing the drums with his band "The Retractors". Dr. Fedele provides a variety of facial procedures including rhinoplasty and face lifts, and body procedures including breast augmentation, butt and arm lifts, and tummy tucks.
Servicing the greater Cleveland area, Dr. Fedele has an extensive background in both general and plastic surgeries. His certifications extend beyond just his plastic surgery knowledge but is an accomplished artist and medical illustrator that truly understands the canvas upon which he operates. Accompanying his numerous qualifications and plastic surgery technical knowledge, Dr. Fedele is himself a native of the Cleveland area in which he practices and personally works with each client to meet their needs.
Each aesthetic transformation of the breast, face, and body that Dr. Fedele performs is tailored to achieve your individual goals to exceed expectations. Our inviting Cleveland office atmosphere provides a comfortable setting in which patients can gather the information needed to make an informed decision about their plastic surgery procedure. We want you to have the beautiful look that you desire to help you achieve a younger, more attractive appearance. Dr. Gregory Fedele uses his artistic abilities, experience, and extensive surgical training, along with the latest plastic surgery techniques, to give you the results you desire. He realizes that each person is unique and has their own personal concerns and goals and that is why he works closely with you to tailor each procedure to meet your individual needs. Dr. Fedele has been awarded Castle Connolly Top Doctors in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023, for Plastic Surgery in Cleveland.
