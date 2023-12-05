Breast International Group (BIG) Highlights Innovations and Challenges in Breast Cancer Research, Exclusive Interview by Xtalks

In an interview by Xtalks, Dr. David Cameron, Chair of the Breast International Group (BIG), shared valuable insights into the current state of breast cancer research, emphasizing the role of clinical trials and the integration of patient perspectives in research. BIG's efforts, as outlined by Dr. Cameron, represent a substantial leap forward in understanding and treating breast cancer, with a strong emphasis on global collaboration and patient involvement.

Dr. Cameron emphasized the importance of international collaboration in advancing breast cancer research. BIG, as the leading global network of academic breast clinical trialists, is spearheading international efforts to innovate treatment options and

understand the complexities of breast cancer.

In the interview, Dr. Cameron highlighted the diverse nature of breast cancer and the resulting complexities in patient enrollment for clinical trials. Challenges include varying availability of trials, changing treatment philosophies, the complexity of the disease and the influence of public perception.

BIG has long valued the patient perspective, including them in trial steering groups. Dr. Cameron advocates for a more profound inclusion, where patients influence not just how trials are conducted but also which trials are pursued. This approach ensures that research aligns with patient priorities and questions.

Recognizing the global strides in involving patients in research, BIG is committed to a patient-centric approach. This includes international collaboration to shape trial questions and providing mentorship and training for patients to engage effectively in the research process.

BIG's efforts, as outlined by Dr. Cameron, represent a significant leap forward in understanding and treating breast cancer, with a strong emphasis on global collaboration and patient involvement.

