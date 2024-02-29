BreathableBaby Launches Its First Toddler Bedding Collection, Featuring Modern Colors and Adorable Prints

With spring around the corner, this is the perfect time to debut this fresh, new and modern collection to transition a nursery into a toddler room in safety, style and comfort. Post this

Stamped with the SafeSleepBaby™ Guarantee, the carefully crafted Toddler Bedding Collection has the optimal mix of comfort, durability and ease of care, with all products made from 100% Cotton Percale that gets softer with each wash. Parents have the peace of mind of knowing no added chemicals, flame retardants or formaldehyde are used.

"With spring around the corner, this is the perfect time to debut this fresh, new and modern collection to transition a nursery into a toddler room in safety, style and comfort," said Jen Loesch, CEO of BreathableBaby. "For instance, the butterflies and bunnies say hello to the season, while the dinosaurs and dogs add fresh pops of color to any room. When the time comes to make the milestone transition from a crib to a toddler bed, BreathableBaby adds to the moment with this fun-loving collection, allowing children to fall asleep peacefully in their own curated space."

BreathableBaby is known for offering innovative, breathable mesh-sided cribs and EcoCore™ mattresses made of recycled water bottles. Now, with the Toddler Bedding Collection, the brand is a one-stop shop for nurseries and toddler rooms.

For a look at the entire collection, visit breathablebaby.com/collections/toddler-bedding.

About BreathableBaby:

BreathableBaby is an innovator and expert in breathable mesh. We're all about parents' little victories. Everything we do is to help moms and dads feel confident. For nearly two decades, we researched breathability, perfected our breathable mesh, and obtained numerous utility and design patents for innovation. Then, we decided to tackle the crib itself. In 2019, we launched our first mini crib combining the strength and integrity of traditional wood cribs with the peace of mind that's possible only with our patented breathable mesh. In 2020, we expanded our furniture line with a 3-in-1 convertible crib and portable sleeper.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 7607056907, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

