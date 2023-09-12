BreathableBaby's Innovative Breathable™ Mesh Cribs Launch Internationally in September in Time for Baby Safety Month

Whether using our breathable mesh cribs, our mesh crib liners on another manufacturer's crib, or any of our other products, we are dedicated to helping little ones and their parents get a more peaceful night's sleep. Tweet this

"We launched our first breathable mesh crib liner in 2002 and for nearly two decades have studied infant breathing, even working with researchers to build infant breathing mannikins similar to the crash test dummy in the automobile industry. As a result, we've obtained numerous utility and design patents for innovation," said the CEO of BreathableBaby Jen Loesch. "After nearly 20 years of selling our mesh crib liners to fit other manufacturer's slatted cribs, we took matters into our own hands. We applied our breathability know-how to make a product that truly prevents arms and legs from becoming trapped between slats. Whether using our breathable mesh cribs, our mesh crib liners on another manufacturer's crib, or any of our other products, we are dedicated to helping little ones and their parents get a more peaceful night's sleep."

BreathableBaby's innovative, patent-pending Breathable™ Mesh Cribs are independently safety tested to comply with not only stringent mandatory standards for cribs but also relevant play yard safety specifications. The Breathable Mesh 3-in-1 Convertible Crib, 2-in-1 Mini Crib, Portable Sleeper, and more can be found online in the U.S. at Amazon.com, Wayfair, Walmart, Target, and select specialty retailers. In Canada, select designs can be found at Amazon.ca,

DearbornBaby.com, and SnuggleBugz.ca. They will soon be available on Amazon.com.mx.

About BreathableBaby, LLC

In 2002 BreathableBaby invented the breathable mesh crib liner—the original mesh liner with millions sold worldwide. This game-changing alternative to padded bumpers set the bar in breathability. And that was just the beginning. Safety became first, last, and everything in between. In 2020, the company leveraged its heritage of scientific research to expand its reach and make kids' products safer through science—one category at a time. With a focus on eliminating chemicals from little loved ones' environments, they expanded their family of brands with PurePail in diapering and BB&CO in care and cleaning. Learn more on breathablebaby.com, bbcokids.com, or purepail.com.

