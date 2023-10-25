Breathe Easy: Ziva Health Brings Breathwork and Holistic Wellness Expertise to Market

"There's a wealth of evidence supporting the importance and effectiveness of breathwork to help manage and regulate mental health." Post this

With the Ziva platform, users share basic information, self-reported health conditions, and choose their health goals and:

Receive customized wellness suggestions, including sustainable recommendations and programs

Garner content recommendations, programs, and lessons based on self-disclosed health conditions and goals

Have the option to leverage AI coaching to answer wellness questions

Be held accountable, helping to build routines and daily healthy habits to stick to the recommended programs

Leverage wearable technology like the Apple Watch and integrate with the platform to provide better tracking and improve overall health outcomes

Access a breathwork module to help with stress, anxiety, sleep issues, improve HRV, improve sports performance and focus

"There's a wealth of evidence supporting the importance and effectiveness of breathwork to help manage and regulate mental health," said Parveen Panwar, CEO and Founder of Ziva Health. "Mindful deep breathing coupled with other healthy habits can have a real impact when done regularly and anyone can do it - we're already seeing breathwork implemented in schools and workplaces around the country. Five minutes a day is all you need. Our platform will guide consumers to easy, sustainable choices with long term benefits."

As part of the launch, Dr. Michael Kurisu was named Chief Health Officer. Kurisu, a Board Certified Integrative Medicine Physician with a life-long interest in health and healing uses traditional and holistic approaches to treat patients. With a background in osteopathic manipulation treatment (OMT), he focuses on emerging wearable technologies and digital devices as a resource to provide the next era of personalized healthcare.

Serena Poon, a celebrity chef, nutritionist, and longevity wellness expert also joins Ziva's board of advisors to provide the proper guidance and support to help individuals navigate life's challenges with clarity and purpose.

"Today, most everyone has a wearable device that can change their health in drastic ways - they just need to unlock its potential," said Dr. Michael Kurisu, Ziva's newly appointed Chief Health Officer. "By combining technology with both a traditional and holistic approach, Ziva makes it easy for individuals to enhance their wellness, from warding off disease to getting a better night's sleep."

AvantStay and Measured Wellness Clinic are two new partners leveraging the benefits of Ziva for its workforce. Ziva is eyeing a large market opportunity by inspiring people to make healthy lifestyle choices through breathwork that create sustainable changes.

About Ziva Health

Ziva is a digital mental wellness company focused on improving overall mental well-being through the power of breathing. Ziva's platform is designed to build a happier and healthier you- mind, body, and spirit. Our key value is to provide personalized recommendations and tools to empower people to improve sleep, reduce stress, enhance focus, find calm, ease anxiety and unlock peak performance. Our integrative mental wellness approach is designed to address the root cause using our science-backed,evidence-based approach. Personalized care to improve overall mental wellbeing is offered through our technology coupled with human touch from our coaches. Learn more at www.ziva.health.

