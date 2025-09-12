Breezeway's State of Work Report: Rising Complexity in Hospitality Operations and What Teams Really Think About AI

Breezeway's 2025 Property Operations Report reveals the rising complexity of hospitality operations and how AI and automation are reshaping the industry. Based on insights from over 350 hospitality professionals across 23 countries, the study finds that more than 85% of operators say guest expectations have grown in the past two years, while nearly half face last-minute issues daily. Key findings highlight that only 3.6% of operators fear AI will replace their roles, showing technology is seen as a tool to streamline tasks rather than reduce headcount. Operators manage 50+ tasks weekly on average, with large teams handling over 100, and 90% report constant coordination with colleagues. The report underscores the importance of balancing automation with human touch, meeting rising owner and guest expectations, and recognizing the frontline workforce that makes stays possible. The full report, including detailed benchmarks and regional insights, is available for download.

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than 85% of hospitality operators say guest expectations have grown in the past two years, while nearly half encounter last-minute issues every single day.

The short-term rental industry has matured into one of the most competitive segments in global travel, but new data reveals that the operational work powering these stays is becoming more complex than ever.

According to Breezeway's 2025 Property Operations Report, based on responses from more than 350 hospitality professionals in 23 countries, to truly deliver hospitality experiences operators are managing hundreds more weekly tasks, daily last-minute changes, and higher demands from both guests and owners.

The hidden workforce behind every stay

The report shines a light on the cleaners, maintenance techs, service providers, and managers who form the backbone of hospitality. While much of the industry conversation has focused on pricing, tech adoption, or guest-facing innovation, this study reframes success around the people who make the stay happen.

"Behind every guest review and owner relationship is a team working tirelessly to deliver detailed service at the property and exceed expectations," said Jeremy Gall, Founder & CEO of Breezeway. "Operations is no longer just about checking boxes—it's about coordinating the people and orchestrating dozens of moving parts in real time with attention to detail. That's what turns a booking into a positive stay and hospitality experience."

Key findings from the report:

AI reshaping tasks, not replacing jobs: Only 3.6% of operators fear AI will replace their role.

Operators juggle 50+ tasks weekly as automation is becoming the backbone of team performance.

Technology adoption: 85.8% of operators agree that technology makes their jobs easier.

Operational volume: 73% of operators complete more than 50 tasks per week, and more than half of large operators handle over 100 tasks weekly.

Last-minute disruptions: 45.5% of operators encounter guest-related issues or changes on a daily basis; 86% at least once a week.

Always on teamwork: 90% of professionals say their work involves constant coordination with others, underscoring how collaborative STR operations have become.

Top frustrations: The biggest pain points vary by portfolio size, from "chasing down information" (large operators), to "manual scheduling" (mid-size), to "unclear communication" (small operators).

Rising expectations: 85.5% of operators say guest expectations have increased in the past 1–2 years. Even small slip-ups can now snowball into negative reviews.

Balancing automation with human touch

The findings also highlight a shift in how operators approach technology. Instead of chasing the latest tool, most are focusing on integrations that reduce friction while keeping people at the center of hospitality.

"Automation is the name of the game, but only if it frees up time for better personal connections," noted one survey respondent. Another pointed out how digitized inspections and remote access tools are transforming responsiveness while preserving human judgment where it matters most.

Owners expect more, too

It isn't just guests setting a higher bar. Nearly 80% of operators say owner expectations have also increased, with many clients now demanding evidence of quality standards, preventative maintenance, and tech-enabled processes to ensure their homes are getting the right level of attention and dedicated property care.

As one operator put it: "Owners typically test us out with one or two properties and then start giving us more. Our ability to highlight operations is what wins their trust."

Recognition for the frontline workforce

Despite the rising complexity, nearly one in five operators say they receive no formal recognition for their efforts. The majority cite "delivering a great guest experience" as their primary motivation, followed closely by "pride in their work."

"This report confirms what many of us already know—hospitality is powered by people," said Gall. "The teams behind every stay deserve more recognition, because without them, the industry simply doesn't work."

The bigger picture

The 2025 Property Operations Report makes one thing clear: success in short-term rentals isn't measured at the point of booking. It's built through the often invisible, daily work of operations teams who balance efficiency with care, leverage technology wisely, and never lose sight of the human side of hospitality.

The full report, including detailed benchmarks and regional breakdowns, is available for download here.

