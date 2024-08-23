Breezio Celebrates Successful Event and Memorable Moments at The 2024 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition

"ASAE Annual is one of those benchmark events we look forward to contributing to every year" Post this

A highlight of the event was the Platform Power Party, hosted by Fonteva / Protech (Togetherwork) and co-sponsored by Breezio, at the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The evening was filled with engaging conversations, laughter, and an electric atmosphere that truly captured the spirit of community. Breezio was honored to help create such a memorable experience for all attendees.

"We were delighted to connect with so many industry professionals and to share the innovative capabilities of Breezio's member community platform for associations," said Stephen Schwinn, Senior Solutions Advisor at Breezio. "The energy at ASAE Annual was incredible, and the connections we made are a testament to the vibrant community that we, and the associations we serve, are building together."

As the event concludes, Breezio extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who visited their booth, joined them at the Platform Power Party, and engaged with them throughout the conference. They hope everyone made it home safely and look forward to continuing these conversations and collaborations in the months ahead.

Breezio's President and CEO shared his thoughts on why ASAE Annual is an important association conference to attend. "Some conferences come and go, get bought or merged with others. The membership of ASAE from its Fellows and CAE's to first year members, and everyone in between, this conference truly includes everyone no matter where they are in their journey in the association space". He concluded, "We've sponsored every year since I became CEO here, we're committed to be where our clients can reach us and in places where we want to support the association community as a whole, ASAE Annual is one of those benchmark events we look forward to contributing to every year".

Breezio remains committed to empowering associations with modern tools that enhance member value, reduce membership churn, and foster professional development. They are excited to build on the momentum from the ASAE Annual and continue advancing their mission.

About Breezio

Breezio is a next-generation online engagement and collaboration platform designed to bring your audience of members, customers, and co-workers together in a private, configurable, and user-friendly social networking environment. Our mission is to empower associations with modern tools that enhance member value, reduce churn, and foster professional development and community building.

For more information, please visit www.breezio.com or contact [email protected]

